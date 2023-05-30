Ronald Blue Trust Partners with TIFIN Wealth to Launch BlueGive Donor-Advised Fund Platform

News provided by

TIFIN

30 May, 2023, 16:15 ET

The launch of "BlueGive" follows a successful Beta test in Q1 2023, and accelerates organic growth for the Ronald Blue Trust network of advisors

BOULDER Colo. and NEW YORK and ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Wealth, the AI engine for organic growth, has announced an expansion to its partnership with wealth management and trust services firm Ronald Blue Trust. The two firms are launching BlueGive, a digital donor-advised fund (DAF) platform, to help facilitate the charitable giving of the firm's clients. This launch builds on an existing AI-centric relationship that sees TIFIN Wealth working with Ronald Blue Trust to unlock new and accelerate existing growth opportunities through machine learning and data science.

BlueGive is a digital charitable giving platform that empowers Ronald Blue Trust advisors to offer a cutting-edge DAF program to clients and their families. The platform enables unique multi-generational giving, a slate of approved investment models, a network of over 1.5 million charities and churches, and a contribution minimum of just $50. The technology was built on TIFIN Wealth's giving platform and customized to Ronald Blue Trust's clients' unique financial and giving needs.

"We're thrilled to launch BlueGive to help families of faith steward their wealth through a next-gen charitable giving experience," says Nick Stonestreet, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Blue Trust. "TIFIN has been an incredible partner who listens, adapts, and delivers using innovative technology and unparalleled service and we are grateful for the ability to better serve our clients' most ambitious giving goals with this technology."

Ronald Blue Trust advisors can now embed themselves at the center of their client's philanthropic initiatives through the creation of a family giving fund. Advisors play a pivotal role in helping families meet their giving goals by allowing clients to invite family members to the platform through BlueGive's multi-generational experience. Family members are allocated funds to grant to the charities and causes that interest them in just a few clicks.

"The launch of BlueGive is an exciting milestone for TIFIN Wealth's charitable giving capabilities," says Cor Hoekstra, Chief Revenue Officer, TIFIN Wealth. "This opportunity allowed us to customize our intelligent DAF platform to the unique needs of a large network with a distinct biblically-based approach to wealth management. We are fortunate to have great partners in Nick and his team and look forward to further expanding this partnership."

To learn more about BlueGive, contact your nearest Ronald Blue Trust office, or visit https://www.ronblue.com.

About Ronald Blue Trust 
Ronald Blue Trust advisors apply biblical wisdom and technical expertise to help clients make wise financial decisions to experience clarity and confidence and leave a lasting legacy. Our services include financial, retirement, estate planning, investment management, cash flow and budget planning, charitable giving strategies, bill paying, business consulting services, Family Office, professional athlete services, institutional services, and retirement plan consulting. The company has 17 offices nationwide, nearly $13 billion in assets under advisement, and over 9,500 clients (as of 5/1/23 and subject to change). Ronald Blue Trust is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, go to www.ronblue.com.

About TIFIN 
TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives. TIFIN manages Magnifi, a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth, an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP, an AI platform to modernize distribution for asset management firms; and TIFIN Studios, an incubation platform for new business creation.

For media inquiries, please contact:
AJ Boury
[email protected]  

Sandy Morgan
[email protected]  

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

SOURCE TIFIN

Also from this source

TIFIN Wealth to support the growth of smaller financial advisors by offering its Personalized Investment Platform to NAPFA-Aligned advisors at no cost

TIFIN's AMP Division Expands Its Data Science and Distribution Team with the Addition of Leading Industry Experts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.