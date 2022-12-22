Ronald C. Childs, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald C. Childs, MD, FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in the medical field for his outstanding career in Spine Surgery and for his work at OrthoVirginia and the Inova Health care system.

Ronald C. Childs

Dr. Childs received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychobiology from Boston University in 1979. He attended Howard University College of Medicine and graduated in 1983. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery in 1989 at Howard University Hospital. The doctor then went on active duty in the United States Army, where he served three years, including a tour of duty in Saudi Arabia during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He achieved the rank of Major. Following his military service, he completed a spine surgery fellowship at Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in 1993. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, is board-certified, and was re-certified in 2001, 2011, and 2021 by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Childs provides surgical procedures for patients that range from the base of the skull to the sacrum. He currently holds three patents on minimally invasive techniques in spinal surgery. He prides himself on communicating with his patients to provide the best diagnosis for their condition and the best procedure to alleviate their pain.

Dr. Childs was the senior spine surgeon at OrthoVirginia North, where he has been practicing since 1993, treating patients at the offices in Fair Oaks and McLean-Tysons. He is the System Medical Director of the Inova Spine Program where he oversees both Neurosurgeons and Orthopedic Spine Surgeons, where he helped lead Inova Fairfax Hospital to be named a Spine Center of Excellence by the Joint Commission of Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO). He is also the Chief of the Orthopedics Spine Section at Inova Fairfax Hospital, the Medical Co-Director of the Inova Spine Program at Inova Fairfax Hospital, and past Chairman of the Spine and Osteobiologics Committee, which has system-wide control of the products allowed into the Inova Health System for spine surgery. The doctor was previously appointed Chair of the State's Region II of the Workers' Compensation Peer Review Board by the Governor.

According to Dr. Childs, OrthoVirginia has more than 130 orthopedic specialists in over 30 locations in Lynchburg, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Southwest Virginia, and Hampton Roads. OrthoVirginia is the state's largest provider of orthopedic medicine and therapy. Their integrated offices include on-site therapy surgery centers and advanced imagery. The doctor notes that orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

Dr. Childs is an active member of the North American Spine Society, the Virginia Medical Society, and previously the Society of Lateral Access Surgeons. Dr. Childs was voted a Top Doctor by Washingtonian Magazine (2015, 2020, and 2022) and a Top Doctor by Northern Virginia Magazine (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022). In his spare time, he provides community service through his fraternity Sigma Pi Phi. The doctor is also an avid golfer and belongs to the Half Dollar Club.

Dr. Childs credits much of his success to growing up in a loving and supportive family. He has continued that tradition with Adrienne L. Childs Ph.D , his wife of 37 years and their two children.

For more information, visit www.orthovirginia.com.

