Ronald E. McNair Scholar Alumni Turns Undergraduate Research into Thriving Full-Time Career

McNair Alumnus George Paasewe addressed Gap within his undergraduate research, expanded his research paper into a book, and now travels the nation to share his research findings as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Speaker on code-switching.

MILWAUKEE, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Paasewe, an esteemed McNair Alumnus, has emerged as a prominent figure in the field of code-switching after transforming his undergraduate research on code-switching into a full-time career as a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) speaker. This inspiring success story is a testament to the power of mentorship, academic excellence, and the invaluable opportunities provided by the McNair Scholars Program.

George Paasewe delivered a captivating speech to the McNair Scholars at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His engaging presentation inspired and motivated the scholars, encouraging them to embrace their potential and strive for academic and professional excellence. Paasewe's expertise and insights left a lasting impact on the audience, igniting their passion for research and higher education. In 2016, Senior, George Paasewe, a McNair Scholar, received recognition as the winner of the undergraduate research competition in the humanities and sociology category. His outstanding work and contributions in this field showcased his exceptional skills and dedication.

As a McNair Scholar, Paasewe displayed exceptional dedication and commitment to his research on code-switching. His independent study showcased his intellectual curiosity, critical thinking skills and highlighted his potential as a future leader. Paasewe's research aimed to shed new light on code-switching by identifying and addressing a critical gap within literature and academic discourse. Under the mentorship of Dr. Kristen Lavelle, Paasewe honed his research methodologies, expanded his knowledge base, and developed a deep understanding of the subject matter.

"The success of my research would not have been possible without a proactive approach to problem-solving and a commitment to solution finding," says Paasewe. "The gap I identified and addressed was discovering how code-switching is learned."

Having completed his undergraduate research, Paasewe recognized the potential impact of his work beyond academia. He transformed his research paper into a book titled "How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching." This literary masterpiece is being utilized nationwide at over thirty higher education institutions to cultivate global citizens to understand the wider world and their place in the global community.

Recognizing the transformative power of sharing his research findings, Paasewe delivers engaging presentations, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking discussions to educate individuals on code-switching's negative impact on people of color. Paasewe's speaking engagements have garnered immense acclaim, with audiences praising his ability to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications. His compelling storytelling and engaging delivery style have captivated audiences, fostering meaningful dialogue and inspiring individuals to embrace and celebrate diversity.

Paasewe actively seeks partnerships with Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program to facilitate tailored programming on the following topics:

How to leverage the McNair Program to advance academic and professional goals

How to expand on research papers and topics for graduate school

How to secure funding for graduate school (scholarships, fellowships, & graduate assistantships)

As a McNair scholar alumnus, Paasewe received the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Scholarship Waiver in 2016, allowing him to attend Northern Illinois University tuition-free. Paasewe recognizes the importance of inspiring, encouraging, and educating current McNair scholars on how they can maximize the program's benefits, transform their research papers into a book, and find funding for graduate school.

"I facilitated a workshop for the McNair Scholars Program at Jackson State University," says Paasewe. "The scholars left the workshop encouraged to advance the mission of the program, inspired to expand on their research paper, and excited to know their graduate degree could be fully funded."

George Paasewe is a professor of sociology at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and a leading voice in code-switching. Paasewe is an accomplished author of five publications, with his best-selling book, How Black College Students Learn Code-Switching serving as a definitive resource on the subject. As a sought-after DEI Speaker, Paasewe is the Founder/CEO of The Code-Switcher, a DEI training company.

*Paasewe is available for interviews and training on DEI topics surrounding code-switching, education, and race.

