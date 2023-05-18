Ronald G Wayne Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Book, "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money"

PAHRUMP, Nev., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald G Wayne, one of the original founders of the Apple Computer Company, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his upcoming book, "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money."

In "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money," Wayne explores the history and evolution of money, as well as the threat of inflation on financial systems. Drawing on his decades of experience in the tech industry and over 60 years of extensive research, Wayne argues that the exponential increase in global inflation combined with the rise of digital currencies pose significant challenges to the future traditional monetary systems and the buying power of fiat money.

"I wrote this book to spark a conversation about the future of money and the importance of trust in our financial systems," said Wayne. "I believe that by understanding the history and nature of money, we can better navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age."

The Kickstarter campaign launched on May 17th, 2023, and runs for 30 days. It offers a variety of rewards for backers, including a limited number of signed copies of the book, invitations to a virtual meet-and-greet event with Ron, and other exclusive Kickstarter-only rewards.

The retail version of "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money" is set to be released in Summer of 2023 and will be available in print and digital formats. The book is expected to appeal to a wide range of readers, from tech enthusiasts and investors to economists and historians.

For more information about the campaign and to become a backer, visit the Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jovisllc/counterfeit-trust-and-the-nature-of-money

About Ronald G Wayne:

Ronald G Wayne is best known as the third co-founder of Apple Inc. He collaborated with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in the company's early days but left the company shortly after its founding. Wayne has since worked as a consultant and author and has written several works on technology and socioeconomics.

