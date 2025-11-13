Ronald Goldman's The Empathy Evolution Explores the Origins of Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, and Mental Illness

By Uncovering the Roots of Personal and Social Problems, Dr. Goldman's Bestseller Provides a Path Toward a More Compassionate Society

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is plagued with serious and deep-seated societal issues, and surveys show that it ranks behind over 20 other nations in happiness and quality of life. In The Empathy Evolution, Dr. Ronald Goldman delivers a profound and timely exploration of our ongoing struggles with violence, racism, political corruption, and mental illness. Filled with insightful analysis, practical solutions, and a call for societal transformation, the book has become a #1 Amazon Bestseller.

The Empathy Evolution Ronald Goldman, PhD

Based on compelling evidence from the human development sciences, The Empathy Evolution delves into the actual origins of these problems. Their roots lie with common, yet overlooked, adverse early life experiences we may not remember. Improving these early childhood experiences is the key to improving both personal and societal welfare and quality of life.

Dr. Goldman's book challenges readers to rethink cultural assumptions and take action to create a more compassionate and unified nation. By embracing the concepts of empathy, readers are empowered to improve the quality of their own lives while contributing to a larger societal transformation.

The Empathy Evolution has received praise from readers and reviewers alike for its timely and thought-provoking approach to America's most pressing issues.

"This book by Dr. Ronald Goldman is a tour de force that explains why we have such serious problems. Read it and find out how you can help prevent our problems and make Americans happier." --George C. Denniston, MD, MPH

Historical statements: Psychiatrist Karl Menninger said, "What's done to children, they will do to society."

Ghandi said, "If we are to have real peace, we must begin with the children."

To contact Dr. Ronald Goldman: [email protected] and 617-524-5199.

Ronald Goldman, PhD, is an award-winning psychologist, researcher, speaker, consultant, and the author of The Empathy Evolution: Preventing Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, and Mental Illness by Creating More Caring People. Specializing in developmental and applied psychology, he educates the public and professionals about generally unrecognized origins and prevention of social and behavioral problems.

As a highly sought-after expert, Dr. Goldman has been featured in national media including TIME, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. His enlightening programs have been presented to universities, conferences, organizations, government groups, parents, and others.

SOURCE Ronald Goldman