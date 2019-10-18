Ronald L. Bell is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald L. Bell is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law as a Divorce Attorney at Ronald L. Bell & Associates, P.C.

Ronald L. Bell & Associates has been serving clients since 1980. A highly experienced firm, the office has for 40 years of practice in complex litigation in divorces, family law, personal injury, criminal defense, business issues, medical malpractice, and drug and DUI criminal defense. As a well-established and well-known attorney, Mr. Bell can offer clients a widespread network of local resources, knowledge, and experience. Individually, some of his expertise includes family law, child support, divorce, custody and visitation, and property division. Mr. Bell has for many years been named as the top 10 divorce, criminal law, and personal injury attorney in the state of Illinois. Mr. Bell has also been recognized as one of the top attorneys in the United States.

A lawyer's lawyer, Mr. Bell has represented fellow attorneys' time and again, including during appeals. He is highly respected in the community, formerly serving as the Assistant Illinois Attorney General from 1980 to 1984 and Chief Corporate Counsel to a company worth over two-hundred fifty million dollars.

In recognition of his academic achievements, Mr. Bell received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science at Lake Forest College at the age of twenty. At the age of twenty-three, he was the top student at John Marshall Law School, working as an Editor for the law review. As he furthered in academics, he earned a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from John Marshall Law School. He remained on the dean's list throughout his academic experiences. He was arguing cases in the Supreme Court at the age of 24.

A man of many achievements, Mr. Bell became a published author in 1980, writing "Our Land is Your Land" for the 1980 Volume 13 publication of John Marshall Law. Since, he has become affiliated with several prestige organizations. Most recently, he joined Trial Masters, an invitation only group that recognizes lawyers who have significant trial experience. Throughout his life, he has been the recipient of several honors and awards, including a Citation of Excellence and recognition by Who's Who In America Law. Renowned for his litigation background, he has argued and/or presented cases at the United States Supreme Court, Illinois Supreme Court, 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and every Illinois appellate court. He was recognized by his peers as a Distinguished Counsel, who only includes the top 1% of Lawyers in the country. He was named as a Power Attorney. He is listed in Who's Who Top Attorneys of North America. He is listed in the Top 100 Lawyers 2019 of America. He also continues to rank in the top 10 attorneys in Illinois. He has handled many multi million dollar cases and appeals.

