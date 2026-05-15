Ronald McDonald House Announces First-Ever Global Spokesfamily

The McBride family becomes the face of the organization's mission, giving a voice to the millions of families who have stayed

Ronald McDonald House partnered with The Jennifer Hudson Show to share the McBrides' inspiring story and bring the beloved Spirit Tunnel to a nonprofit organization for the first time

CHICAGO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on International Family Day, Ronald McDonald House, an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured, announced its first-ever global spokesfamily: Jules, Jevon and Juliana McBride from Kansas City, Missouri. The McBride family will make multiple appearances throughout the year to raise awareness and inspire support for Ronald McDonald House, beginning with their debut on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on May 14th, 2026, which included bringing the iconic Spirit Tunnel to a nonprofit for the first time.

Jevon, Jules and Juliana McBride (left to right) have been named the first global spokesfamily for Ronald McDonald House. Their family received critical support from Ronald McDonald House, including a place to stay together that allowed them to be actively involved in their daughter’s medical care. Support families like the McBrides by visiting ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org/donate/mcbridefamily. Jules, Juliana and Jevon McBride (left to right) have been announced as the first-ever global spokesfamily for Ronald McDonald House. The family's inspiring journey of resilience, love and hope symbolizes the millions of families, like the McBrides, who rely on Ronald McDonald House when their child is ill or injured. Donate today to ensure families can stay close to each other and their child’s care.

In a bold departure from traditional celebrity campaigns, Ronald McDonald House is choosing family over fame by putting the spotlight on who the organization serves every day: families with children who have serious, chronic conditions.* The McBride family's medical journey embodies the organization's purpose to ensure families stay together and are fully supported when their child needs health care.

Findings from the University of Maryland, Baltimore revealed Ronald McDonald House provides nearly 90 percent of all pediatric-only temporary housing for families in the United States. However, Ronald McDonald House is currently meeting an estimated 55 percent of demand in the U.S., and less than one-third of the global demand for its programs. To address this critical gap, Ronald McDonald House has set an ambitious goal of doubling the number of families served by 2030. As global spokesfamily, the McBrides represent the millions of families who rely on Ronald McDonald House programs around the world.

"Ronald McDonald House puts families in the heart of care, and in many cases, our programs can directly impact whether a family is able to access their child's life-changing treatment and doctors," said Joanna Sabato, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Ronald McDonald House Global. "In honor of International Family Day, we are excited to flip the script on ambassadorships by announcing the McBrides as our first global spokesfamily and share their real story of strength, resilience and healing while they stayed with Ronald McDonald House."

McBride Family Represents Families Served Worldwide

At 25 weeks pregnant, Jules and Jevon McBride's world changed in an instant. A serious car accident left both parents severely injured and led to the premature birth of their child, Juliana, who was born at 1 pound and 11 ounces.

During their stay with Ronald McDonald House, Jevon went through countless surgeries, Jules needed a wheelchair after giving birth and Juliana had to fight for survival at every turn. Juliana, who was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus and dystonia, required ongoing care and life-changing treatments. Ronald McDonald House became the family's anchor and refuge, providing them with a community of support, home-cooked meals and a room to sleep in for 105 days.

"Ronald McDonald House was our family's safe haven while Juliana was in the hospital and lifted our family up during some of our darkest moments," said Jules McBride. "We're incredibly honored to be the first global spokesfamily for Ronald McDonald House and be able to use our voice to inspire others to join this mission, ensuring more families can experience what we found: hope, community, and the strength to keep moving forward."

The McBrides' experience personifies the organization's "Family Stays" campaign, demonstrating how family is not a visitor, they stick around for the long haul. Ronald McDonald House ensures it stays that way by providing holistic, wrap-around support and accommodations, so families can focus on what matters most: the health of their child.

"Today, Juliana is 9 years old, full of life and has made immense progress," said Jevon McBride. "We're incredibly grateful for Ronald McDonald House for giving us the strength and support we needed to be fully present in Juliana's care. To other families in crisis: You're stronger than you feel and, especially with a community like the one built and supported by Ronald McDonald House, you can make it through this."

Support Needed to Serve More Families

Families, like the McBrides, rely on Ronald McDonald House when their child is ill or injured. Today, a growing number of families need to travel for their child's specialized health care; however, many Ronald McDonald House programs have waiting lists. With your support, Ronald McDonald House can reach its goal of doubling the number of families served by 2030 and change the lives of millions of families around the world.

To donate and learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org/donate/mcbridefamily and follow the McBrides' journey at @RonaldMcDonaldHouse.

About Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 250 independently operated Chapters in 60+ countries and regions, Ronald McDonald House surrounds families with the resources, services and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child's care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org.

*Nearly two-thirds of the families served by Ronald McDonald House have children with cancer, a complex heart condition or require specialized NICU or PICU care, according to research published in Children.

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House