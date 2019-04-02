Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Eastern New England and The Ronald McDonald House® Providence Join Forces to Improve the Health and Well-Being of Children and Their Families

BOSTON and PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the significant need for care for children and families in the region, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) of Eastern New England and The Ronald McDonald House® (RMH) Providence today announce they are merging to strengthen and extend the impact they can have in their communities. The newly formed Ronald McDonald House Charities® New England, Inc. will continue the organizations' mission to develop, support and provide programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

The mission of RMHC New England will be executed under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Michael Fantom. A mission-driven, non-profit leader with demonstrated success building organizations and teams, Mr. Fantom previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House® Providence. In this role, Michael grew the capacity of the Providence House program, managing all aspects of the capital and building campaign to add additional bedroom and living capacity, successfully developing and securing $5MM capital campaign funds.

"It is an honor to lead RMHC New England as we expand our mission to serve critically ill children across New England," said Fantom. "By contributing to the provision of family-centered care, we will provide more pediatric patients and their families services that will lessen the financial and emotional burden families endure during a medical crisis. Our work ahead is significant, and we look forward to working with the Greater Boston community as we help fill the unmet needs for these struggling families."

Ronald McDonald House Charities® New England, Inc., will provide a tremendous, comprehensive and supportive network of resources to children and their families through the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Room® and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® programs. 2018 was a record-breaking year for both organizations as they worked tirelessly toward their vision: a world where all children have access to health care and their families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care.

The Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor opened in January 5, 2019 and has provided 6,768 overnight stays, and the Ronald McDonald House Providence, established in 1989, has kept families together over 60,000 nights in just the last 10 years. Together, the organizations have saved families $2,007,250 annually in lodging and meal costs alone, helping to remove a huge financial burden while providing a comforting and caring environment for families to be together and close to the medical care their children need.

Two Ronald McDonald Family Room programs in Massachusetts General Hospital for Children in Boston, MA, and Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, RI, have served 53,247 families just steps from their child's bedside.

Collectively, the two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile programs have provided immunizations, preventative medical care, dental services and health education to almost 50,000 children since the inception of the program.

"We have personally seen the impact that Ronald McDonald House Charities has on families who are experiencing traumatic events in their lives," said Jay Marshall, Board President of Ronald McDonald House Providence.

Paula Wright, Board President of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern New England noted, "We are excited to support our combined organization, bringing this same level of support to some of the strongest pediatric care centers in the world and the communities they serve."

We encourage you to take a step inside Ronald McDonald House Charities® New England to learn more about the care and services they are providing to families in crisis, and learn how you can show your support as they work to provide programs that will directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® New England, Inc.

Ronald McDonald House Charities® New England, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, governed by a volunteer Board of Directors that serves families from around the United States and the world through our core programs: Ronald McDonald House in Providence, RI, Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Hasbro Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, The RMHC Hospitality a la Carte program and two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile programs.

