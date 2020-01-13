Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Houston/Galveston Launches Contest and Campaign to Bring Healthcare Within Reach for Families Without Healthcare

RMHCGHG in partnership with Texas Children's Hospital (TCH) and UT Health School of Dentistry (UTSD) provides underserved children and families with quality dental and medical care free of charge. The six week Healthcare Within Reach campaign will draw attention to the dire need to bring healthcare within reach to underserved communities in Houston and Galveston.

"Our Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles® allow us to bridge the gap for thousands of underserved children by traveling directly to neighborhoods to provide quality dental and medical care," said Tanya Gee, Executive Director of RMHCGHG. "But we can't do this alone, which is why we're asking our fellow Houstonians to help us bring healthcare within reach for thousands of children and families who need it most."

Beginning on January 13, 2020 through February 21, 2020, RMHCGHG is placing a replica of the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile at three unusual locations across Houston as part of the campaign mission to bring awareness to the situation of so many Texas children without access to healthcare.

The campaign will also feature a "Spot the Mobile" contest, where various prizes will be given to those who can find the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and share it on social media. To enter the contest, participants visiting the following locations can snap a photo of the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, share it on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #HealthcareWithinReach, and tag RMHCGHG at @RMHChou on Twitter or @RMHCGHG on Facebook and Instagram. The locations are as follows:

Location 1: Brookfield Properties at 4 Houston Center: 1331 Lamar St., Houston, TX 77010 and 1200 McKinney St., Houston, TX 77010

Dates at location: January 13, 2020 – February 21, 2020

Location 2: Evelyn's Park Conservancy, 4400 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Dates at location: January 27, 2020 – February 7, 2020

Location 3: BakerRipley Leonel Castillo Community Center, 2201 South St, Houston, TX 77009

Dates at location: February 10, 2020 – February 21, 2020

For additional contest rules and information, visit rmhcghg.org/healthcarewithinreach.

Prizes include but are not limited to a one-month family membership to the Houston YMCA, a gift certificate for either an annual membership or family of four admission to the Children's Museum of Houston, a gift certificate to Massage Envy for a facial or massage, a four-pack of general admission tickets to Space Center Houston, a free one-month membership to 24 Hour Fitness, and a free dental cleaning, brightening, or check-up from Tara Dental Group.

RMHCGHG thanks our clinical partners TCH and UTSD along with corporate sponsors and donors for their generous contribution to this campaign: 24 Hour Fitness, BakerRipley, Brookfield Properties, Children's Museum of Houston, Cox Media Group, Alex "Donkeeboy" Roman, Edelman, Evelyn's Park Conservancy, Houston Graphic Signs, Julye Newlin Productions, Houston YMCA, Massage Envy, Media A-Team, PV Rentals, Space Center Houston, Tara Dental Group, and Telemundo.

To learn how you can help us bring healthcare within reach to underserved children and families in Houston and Galveston, please donate at rmhcghg.org/healthcarewithinreach.

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF GREATER HOUSTON/GALVESTON

Guided by our mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families, RMHC of Greater Houston/Galveston maintains three core programs. In our ongoing efforts to keep families close to the care they need, we support two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile programs in partnership with Texas Children's Hospital and UT Health School of Dentistry, providing medical and dental care to the children of in the community our community free of charge. The Chapter also offers "play with a purpose" for children while their mothers receive prenatal care at area fetal clinics through four Ronald McDonald C.H.E.E.R.! Rooms in partnership with UTMB, and provides items of comfort and care to families of critically ill newborns at Memorial Hermann Northeast hospital through a Ronald McDonald Hospitality a la Carte program. For more information, visit www.rmhcghg.org. Visit our social channels: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen LaFleur

E: klafleur@rmhcghg.org

P: 832.831.8133

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston

