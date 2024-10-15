RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES (RMHC) TEAMS UP WITH JOHN LEGEND TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF MISSION DELIVERY, CARING FOR FAMILIES

Since 1974, RMHC has cared for tens of millions of families around the globe alongside their healthcare journey.

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), a global non-profit providing essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families and promotes healing when children need healthcare, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Ronald McDonald House program. This milestone commemorates five decades of unwavering support for families with ill or injured children across 62 countries and regions. To celebrate the anniversary, RMHC is thrilled to announce a partnership with EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and father of four John Legend.

"As a longtime RMHC supporter, I'm proud to partner with the organization to celebrate 50 years of mission delivery," said John Legend. "My family understands the importance of having access to quality healthcare and a strong support system firsthand, reinforcing our commitment to supporting RMHC and their vision of a world where every family has what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children."

Legend hosted a "50 Years of Ohana" event at the Ronald McDonald House in Hawaii to kick off anniversary celebrations. The Hawaiian term Ohana embodies family and community support, an ethos felt by RMHC families across the globe. Alongside RMHC families, Legend participated in traditional Hawaiian activities to celebrate the global community of care RMHC has built over the past 50 years.

On November 16, Legend will perform at the RMHC Global 50th Anniversary Gala at the historic Navy Pier Aon Grand Ballroom in Chicago. To honor the organization's golden birthday, the evening will focus on "Golden Linings," illustrating how shattering diagnoses can spark journeys of hope and healing—both those already achieved and those yet to come. Inspired by the art of kintsugi, which symbolizes repairing broken ceramics with gold, the gala will reflect RMHC families' unique journeys.

"On behalf of RMHC and our global system, we're incredibly honored to partner with John Legend to celebrate the past 50 years of impact and the future of the organization," said Katie Fitzgerald, Global President and CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities. "RMHC has cared for families so they can care for theirs, yet the need for our programs continues to substantially increase around the world. We're 50 years young and our work has just begun!"

Founded in 1974, RMHC programs reduce stress and financial burdens for millions of families, so they can focus on what matters most, the health of their child. Dr. Audrey Evans, a renowned pediatric oncologist and co-founder of RMHC, envisioned a place for parents to stay close to the hospital while their children were being treated, insightfully understanding "a family with a sick child is a sick family." Today, RMHC offers more than 1,000 programs around the world that provide essential services to families when children need healthcare.

Learn more and donate by visiting www.rmhc.org/donate . To attend the RMHC Global 50th Anniversary Gala, please visit rmhc.org/RMHC50thAnniversaryGala .

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 255 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. RMHC programs and services help families have what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children. For more information, visit RMHC.org .

