Ronald McDonald House® New York Raises More Than $4.2 Million At 26th Annual Gala

This year's gala was emceed by NY1 news anchors Cheryl Wills and Anthony Pascale, and honored President and Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, Ajay Banga, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of G-III Apparel Group, Morris Goldfarb, for their contributions and service to Ronald McDonald House® New York.

"This year's Gala was an overwhelming success thanks to our gracious honorees as well as everyone who attended," said Dr. Ruth Browne, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House® New York. "Through the generous efforts of those involved, we're able to continue to provide a seamless circle of support to families who travel to New York for pediatric cancer treatment. Events like these also help us raise awareness of the impact pediatric cancer takes on families."

Ronald McDonald House® New York is the second largest House in the Ronald McDonald Charities international network of 350 houses, and is the only House in the network with a distinct focus on pediatric cancer. Ronald McDonald House® New York is uniquely situated at the nexus of the healthcare and hospitality sectors, and with 40 percent of its families coming from outside of the United States, it is the international destination for pediatric cancer patients from around the world. In the past six years alone, families from 72 countries have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House® New York.

The 26th annual gala included music from Broadway Inspirational Voices and the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, as well as remarks from families that is currently staying at Ronald McDonald House® New York.

Funds raised at this year's gala will allow the organization to provide continued support – including meals, education, activities, experiences, events, and transportation – to families needing temporary lodging and care while their child is undergoing pediatric cancer treatment at one of the Ronald McDonald House® New York's 16 nearby partnering hospitals in New York City.

Images and highlights from the event can be viewed at www.facebook.com/rmhnewyork. High-resolution images for print and Web publication are also available. To learn more about the House or to make a donation, please visit www.rmh-newyork.org.

About the Ronald McDonald House New York

Ronald McDonald House® New York is keeping families close by providing temporary housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive and caring environment that encourages and nurtures the development of child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. The House can accommodate 95 families. Its location in Manhattan, in close proximity to major cancer treatment centers, draws children and families from across the country and the world, as well as from the metropolitan New York City area. Since its founding, more than 35,000 families have stayed at the House. The House partners with 16 leading cancer treatment hospitals in the New York City area, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYU Langone Medical Center, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital's Weill Cornell Medical Center and Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. Fiscally, the House helps families save more than $7.4MM each year in accommodation costs when they must travel long distances for their child's medical care. The House is a proud Chapter of the national and international network of Ronald McDonald House Charities. For more information, visit www.rmh-newyork.org .

Contact:

Georgie Turpin

212.445.8317

gturpin@webershandwick.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ronald-mcdonald-house-new-york-raises-more-than-4-2-million-at-26th-annual-gala-300648705.html

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House New York

Related Links

http://www.rmh-newyork.org

