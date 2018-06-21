Ronald McDonald House® New York Volunteers Raise More Than $670,000 At Annual Heroes Volunteer Event

In 2017, over 5,000 volunteers dedicated more than 22,000 hours of their time to the Ronald McDonald House® New York and self-raised more than $1.6 million. This year, the house is expected to host more than 8,000 volunteers, including over 350 corporations.

Without the help, support and dedication of its volunteers, the House wouldn't be able to provide all of its services to families dealing with cancer. Volunteers create memorable experiences for the children and families such as game and movie nights, exclusive sporting events, and museum outings. They also serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to House residents through the House's Meal Program, an initiative that allows individuals or corporations to cook or cater nutritious meals for up to 300 people.

"We're incredibly honored to have so many dedicated volunteers who are the lifeblood of our organization," said Dr. Ruth Browne, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House® New York. "These tireless individuals ensure our families feel supported and loved during the time when they need it most. The immense scope and breadth of our volunteer program makes it among the most unique in the not-for-profit sector."

This year's Heroes Event included food from Tony's Di Napoli, a silent auction, music and dancing, a giant puzzle which allowed for guests to purchase a piece that correlated to a particular activity for the House's children, and surprise celebrity guests, including some of the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York," and rock and roll legend Stevie Van Zandt. All of the proceeds raised at the event go directly to the activities, meals, trips and daily programming organized by the Volunteers of the House.

Images and highlights from the event can be viewed at www.facebook.com/rmhnewyork. High-resolution images for print and Web publications are also available. To learn more about the House or to make a donation, please visit www.rmh-newyork.org.

About the Ronald McDonald House New York

Ronald McDonald House® New York is keeping families close by providing temporary housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive and caring environment that encourages and nurtures the development of child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. The House can accommodate 95 families. Its location in Manhattan, in close proximity to major cancer treatment centers, draws children and families from across the country and the world, as well as from the metropolitan New York City area. Since its founding, more than 35,000 families have stayed at the House. The House partners with 16 leading cancer treatment hospitals in the New York City area, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYU Langone Medical Center, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital's Weill Cornell Medical Center and Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. Fiscally, the House helps families save more than $7.4MM each year in accommodation costs when they must travel long distances for their child's medical care. The House is a proud Chapter of the national and international network of Ronald McDonald House Charities. For more information, visit www.rmh-newyork.org.

