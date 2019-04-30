Ronald Murphy Named New CEO of Theromics Inc. and Dr. Joseph Amaral Appointed to Board of Directors

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theromics Inc., a recently formed medical device company pioneering novel technologies for interventional oncology, has announced the appointment of Ron Murphy as their new CEO. Ron will assume responsibilities on April 18, 2019 and will succeed Thomas Ryan.

Mr. Murphy commented, "I am thrilled to be working with Dr. Dupuy and Dr. Park to commercialize this new technology to optimize thermal ablation and ultimately minimize the recurrence rate of these deadly cancers."

Mr. Murphy has held previous CEO roles in medical device companies across multiple therapeutic platforms including orthopedics, cardiovascular and obstructive sleep apnea. Prior to that, Ron spent many years as an Investment Banker and more recently, Director of Corporate Business Development at a major medical device manufacturer.

Additionally, Theromics Inc. is pleased to announce that Dr. Joseph Amaral has joined their Board of Directors.

Dr. Amaral stated, "The ability to enlarge and shape ablations and to reduce and eliminate the effects of local blood vessels on tumor recurrence is a leap forward in the minimally invasive management of patients with tumors. It is exciting to join the board of Theromics, the leaders of this new area of patient care."

Dr. Amaral most recently was VP of Surgical Innovation (J&J Ethicon); VP Surgical Science/Chief Scientific Officer (Ethicon Energy); and VP of Science and Technology Medical Devices and Regenerative Medicine (J&J Corporation). Prior to that, he served as CEO and President of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence RI. Prior to that, he served as Chairman Department of Surgery Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University, Chief of Surgery of Rhode Island and Lifespan Hospitals and President of University Surgical Associates. Dr. Amaral co-developed the Harmonic Scalpel, the first and leading ultrasonically activated surgical device.

About Theromics Inc. – Developed and licensed from Brown University, Theromics lead product, HeatSYNC™ TA will provide clinicians another minimally invasive weapon to fight many of the deadliest types of cancer. HeatSYNC™ TA optimizes current thermal ablation technologies by making them more focused, patient-centric and cost efficient.

