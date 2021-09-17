COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald O. Royce, D.O. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Orthopedic Surgeon for his outstanding contributions in the field of Orthopedics and his professional excellence at Centura Orthopedics.

As the region's largest healthcare network, Centura Orthopedics is dedicated to fulfilling the healthcare needs of those they serve. With a mission of nurturing those who are ill within the local community while "becoming their partner for life," the center holds fast to its core values of compassion, respect, integrity, spirituality, stewardship, imagination, and excellence. The expert team of orthopedic specialists and spine surgeons offers fast, convenient care for all orthopedic conditions and spine pain issues. Utilizing state-of-the-art imaging and diagnostic capabilities, the team also provides the latest in orthopedic and spine surgery, including same-day joint replacements and minimally invasive spine surgery.



Having garnered over thirty years of orthopedic experience, Dr. Ronald O. Royce specializes in shoulder and knee orthopedic surgeries. Devoted to sports medicine, Dr. Royce is renowned as one of the first surgeons in the region to perform custom 3D ConforMIS knee replacements. He is currently treating and taking care of patients at Centura Orthopedics, where he has served for 30 years. He offers valuable knowledge from his previous experiences as a member of the United States Olympic Committee Sports Medicine Program and as a USA Hockey Team Physician. He's traveled internationally with the hockey team for more than ten years. Dr. Royce attributes his success to his constant development in keeping up with the medical industry's latest advancements.



Throughout his educational endeavors, Dr. Royce attended Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, where he graduated with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree. Dr. Royce completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and Pediatric Orthopedic residency at Boston Children's Hospital of Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts. Thereafter, Dr. Royce would then go on to complete his Total Joint Replacement Surgical residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Royce is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.



In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Royce is an elite member of the Sigma Sigma Phi – National Osteopathic Honor Society, American Osteopathic Association, the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics, the Colorado Medical Society, the El Paso County Medical Society, the Rocky Mountain Traumatological Society, the Association for Osteosynthesis, the Association for the Study of Internal Fixation, and the Colorado Society of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Royce dedicates this recognition to Jimmy Johanson - U.S. Hockey.



To learn more, please visit https://www.centura.org/locations/centura-orthopedics-and-spine



