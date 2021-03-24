Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute to Host Panel on 40th Anniversary of Assassination Attempt on Ronald Reagan's Life
Panel Includes 4 People at His Side That Day
"Getting shot hurts. Still my fear was growing because no matter how hard I tried to breathe it seemed I was getting less & less air. I focused on that tiled ceiling and prayed…Whatever happens now I owe my life to God and will try to serve him in every way I can." - Ronald Reagan, personal diary entry March 30, 1981
Mar 24, 2021, 09:00 ET
SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as America's 40th president. It's a year of re-examining his legacy, re-telling one of America's greatest stories, re-living a remarkable run as President, and introducing an icon to a new generation. This is 40 at 40; the 40th anniversary of our 40th President's inaugural year.
As part of the year-long commemoration, the Reagan Foundation will be holding a series of virtual events that look at, and discuss, one of these historic anniversary dates. The first virtual event in this series commemorates the 40th anniversary of that fateful day – March 30, 1981 – when President Reagan and three others were shot. During this virtual event you will hear from the people who were there that day, including:
- Former United States Secret Service Agent Ray Shaddick, the agent who helped shove President Reagan into the car, before closing the door behind him
- Former United States Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy, who was struck by one of the bullets aimed at President Reagan
- Former White House Advance Staff Rick Ahearn, who helped to save White House Press Secretary James Brady's life with his quick actions that day
- Former White House Speechwriter Mari (Maseng) Will, who drafted the speech the President delivered that day and was walking in front of the President when the shots rang out
- The conversation will be moderated by Del Quentin Wilber, author of "Rawhide Down: The Near Assassination of Ronald Reagan" and current Enterprise and Investigative Reporter at the LA Times' Washington Bureau
Please join us virtually at 4:00 p.m. pacific on March 30, 2021 as we commemorate the 40th anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Reagan's life. This event will be streamed on our YouTube channel (YouTube.com/ReaganFoundation). Members of the public may register for the event here.
