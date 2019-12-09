Ronald S. Lauder Announces $25 Million Campaign to Fight Alarming Rise in Anti-Semitism in American Politics

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With anti-Semitism surging in the United States, former Ambassador and philanthropist Ronald S. Lauder announced the launch of the Anti-Semitism Accountability Project today. The campaign will invest $25 million in aggressive political campaigns against federal, state, and local candidates who support or normalize anti-Semitism. The group will focus on candidates from both parties who are on the ballot before or on Election Day in November 2020. ASAP will produce and run television and digital advertisements, opposition research, grassroots and grasstops outreach, on-campus organizing and rapid response to defeat candidates supporting anti-Semitic ideas.

"Anti-Semitism has become fashionable again and for too long, American Jews have been silent. It's time to make our voices heard. It's time to confront our haters, without fear or apology," said Amb. Ronald S. Lauder. "ASAP will finally add real teeth in the fight against anti-Semitism in American politics and culture. All candidates and American cultural leaders who traffic in hatred against Jews should consider themselves on notice."

The launch of ASAP comes in response to a documented surge in anti-Semitism across America. According to a poll commissioned by ASAP and conducted by Douglass Schoen of Schoen Consulting, anti-Semitism, as defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), has doubled over the past five years. Today, 14% of Americans hold anti-Semitic beliefs, as compared to 7% from a survey released by the Anti-Defamation League in 2014.

In addition, ASAP will partner with existing organizations that are working throughout the country to combat anti-Semitism. Groups combatting hate are encouraged to reach out via ASAP's website. ASAP will also respond and take action against institutions and cultural figures who support anti-Semitism.

ASAP launched an introductory video today that will be disseminated on its social media channels as well as through a substantial digital ad buy. The video encourages Americans concerned about anti-Semitism to join ASAP in the fight to eliminate anti-Semitism from American society.

The ASAP campaign will be managed by Tusk Strategies and its Founder and CEO Bradley Tusk.

