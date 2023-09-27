RONALD S. LAUDER, PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS AND A GLOBAL STATESMAN FOR THE JEWISH COMMUNITY APPLAUDS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AS ISRAEL IS INVITED INTO THE US VISA WAIVER PROGRAM

News provided by

Ronald S. Lauder

27 Sep, 2023, 15:55 ET

Long-Sought Policy Initiative Formally Enacted; Lauder: "Program strengthens security ties between the US and Israel"

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reacting to the U.S. government's invitation to the State of Israel to join the Visa Waiver Program, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said:

"I applaud and commend President Biden, Secretary Blinken, Secretary Mayorkas and the entire Biden Administration for its leadership in accomplishing what has long been identified as a major bilateral priority. I also congratulate Israel and commend the successive governments and dedicated civil servants who have worked tirelessly toward Israel's acceptance.

"Two years ago, President Biden publicly pledged that the U.S. would help Israel in "fulfilling the requirements" for entry into the program. Today, U.S. officials announced that Israel will become the 41st country to join this coveted program. By virtue of its entry into the program, VWP is strengthening security ties between the U.S. and Israel. As all Israelis gain access to the program later this year, it will undoubtedly strengthen business ties, expand people-to-people connections and promote cross-cultural understanding.

"Jewish communities across the United States have significant equities at stake, and community leaders nationwide have made their voices heard in support of Israel's bid. As I said back in July, at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding by Ambassadors Michael Herzog and Thomas Nides, our schools, summer camps, sister city relationships and myriad other cross-cultural programs will benefit immeasurably, as will so many families with relatives in both countries.

"Israel's entry into the program also includes commitments for reciprocal privileges and equal treatment for all U.S. passport holders, which is also of vital importance, and I urge others to acknowledge the extent of the commitments and changes Israel has enacted, as the U.S. government has done with its announcement today."

SOURCE Ronald S. Lauder

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.