RONALD TARABORRELLI LAUNCHES SYNERGY WEALTH MANAGEMENT WITH STRATOS WEALTH ADVISORS

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor and Stratos' fee-only, multi-custodian advisory offering, is pleased to announce Financial Advisor Ronald (Ron) Taraborrelli, CFP™, ChFC™, CLU™ has launched his wealth management practice, Synergy Wealth Management. Formerly with Vanguard Advisors, Taraborrelli provides individual and institutional clients with personalized financial planning and investment management services. With over 25 years of experience in financial services, Taraborrelli has worked towards delivering guidance and support to clients seeking to achieve their financial goals. Synergy Wealth Management's mission is to offer tailored strategies designed to help clients work on wealth accumulation, preservation, and distribution.

"My goal has always been to manage my own investment advisory practice, free from large corporate mandates. I am excited to be able to serve clients with flexibility and a client-centric focus," said Taraborrelli.

Michael O'Brien, Stratos Managing Partner, said, "We are thrilled to support Ron's entrepreneurship with his launch of Synergy Wealth Management. I have no doubt Ron will continue to deliver value and personalized care to clients, guiding them toward financial success with integrity and passion."

Synergy Wealth Management will operate out of the firm's new office at 10000 Lincoln Dr. East, Marlton, NJ, Suite 201 and can be reached at 856-562-8800. For more information, go to synergywm.net.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $3.6 billion in advisory assets and over $303 million in third-party managed assets as of June 30, 2024. Stratos offers operational, strategic, and reliable infrastructure, allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to more than 60 independent advisors, has 79 home office staff, and has more than 30 locations in the United States.

