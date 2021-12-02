Rondini Press Celebrates the New Year with a trip to "The Land of Piceno"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With travel restrictions lifted, "The Land of Piceno" tempts and delights with all that Le Marche, Picenum as the Romans called it, has to offer. Explore Ascoli Piceno's Renaissance piazzas and medieval towers, while sampling the famous olive ascolane, fried stuffed olives. Wander through hilltop fortress towns surrounded by rippling vineyards and Roman ruins. The enchanted Sibillini Mountains, where knights risked eternal damnation in the Grotto of the Sibyl, rise above the lush Adriatic seacoast.

Rondini Press The Sibillini Mountains rise behind the towers of Ascoli Piceno

"The Land of Piceno" examines the sites and artifacts of the pre-Roman Piceni culture, Lombard churches, the Italian communes, and the Napoleonic invasions. Follow the hidden routes of necromancers, brigands, and World War Two partisans. St. Francis travelled these roads, and so did Garibaldi. History is alive here, from the earliest human settlements through the catastrophic earthquakes of 2016. With "The Land of Piceno" in hand, travelers can unlock the fascinating secrets of Picenum!

The Land of Piceno was published by Rondini Press July 2021. Hardback, paperback and eBooks can be ordered from Amazon , Barnes and Noble , Google Books and many others.

The Authors

Phoebe Leed and Nathan (Neroni) Neel divide their time between Cambridge, MA and Montegallo, Ascoli Piceno. For over thirty years they have traveled the back roads of Le Marche, sought out fantastic tales, and tracked down family history.

