Rondo-Pak Announces Major Solar Energy Project with Dynamic Energy at Camden, NJ Headquarters

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Energy LLC, a leading independent renewable energy company, was selected by Rondo-Pak to deliver solar power to its Camden, New Jersey operations. Rondo-Pak, which produces quality folding cartons and printed components for the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer industries, will invest over $4 million in the major solar project. Once installed, the project will provide 2.2 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year – equal to over 1.7 million pounds of coal burned annually.*

The rooftop solar array and carports will cover the entire facility and over 90% of the parking lots. Over 25 years, the system will generate approximately 52.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and is expected to provide at least 60% of the electricity needs at the facility. Dynamic Energy will provide engineering, procurement and construction services for the project. Construction commenced in October, 2021.

"This solar energy project is exciting for Rondo-Pak as it represents a major milestone in our continuous pursuit to reduce our carbon footprint and make positive contributions to the environment," said Tim Moreton, Chief Executive Officer of Rondo-Pak. "Working hand-in-hand with Dynamic Energy, we expect to maximize our electricity savings. Our driving force in this initiative is to do our part in creating a more sustainable future for our community."

Rondo-Pak has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and has made many investments over the years demonstrating this commitment.

In 2015, the company purchased its current Camden facility and completed a major renovation which was designed following the New Jersey Green Building Standards and ASHRAE requirements. All recent equipment investments are made with sustainability being a primary factor in the equipment selection. Additionally, Rondo-Pak is a FSC Certified Supplier, uses vegetable-based inks and has aggressive recycling and water usage reduction programs in place.

"Dynamic Energy is grateful to partner with Rondo-Pak to reduce its carbon footprint and cut its operating expense with solar," said Tim Carr, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Dynamic Energy. "Rondo-Pak's efforts to transition its energy resources to renewables shows true dedication towards its goal of environmentally-conscious business operations in New Jersey."

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Energy is a full-service, turn-key, independent national renewable energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, tradespeople, project managers, developers and financiers, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment, and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergy.com or email [email protected].

About Rondo-Pak

Rondo-Pak/Contemporary Graphic Solutions is a global print and packaging specialist whose unique blend of capabilities and forward thinking yields present-day solutions for tomorrow's challenges. Strategically aligned with Körber Pharma to link packaging equipment, materials, and software, Rondo-Pak provides a comprehensive assortment of marketing and packaging solutions to address challenges facing the pharmaceutical industry, including global brand management, packaging efficiency, and supply chain optimization.

In combination with a wide range of printed materials such as inserts, leaflets, medication guides and regulated marketing materials, Rondo-Pak's packaging innovations address precise requirements for compliance, child resistance, anti-counterfeiting, e-pedigree and more. For more information, visit www.rondopak.com.

