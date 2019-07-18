Ronglian shines a spotlight smart contacts and collaboration businesses at Microsoft Inspire 2019

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Inspire Global Partnership Conference was held in Las Vegas, Nevada On July 14th. Microsoft opened its arms to the outside world, jointly create a prosperous and open ecological environment, and open up a new journey of partnership network collaboration once again.

Xu Zhiqiang, co-founder and CTO of Ronglian, was invited to attend the conference to have in-depth exchanges with technical experts around the world on advanced technologies such as AI.