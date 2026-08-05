Rongtao Medical Wins Bonded Repair Approval as One of the First in China for Ultrasound

Approval eliminates import duties, VAT, and temporary-import deposits on cross-border ultrasound repair shipments to Rongtao Medical's global repair headquarters in the Guangzhou Huangpu Comprehensive Bonded Zone

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Rongtao Medical") today announced that it has received formal government approval to operate bonded repair services for B-mode ultrasound diagnostic equipment at its global repair headquarters inside the Huangpu Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Guangzhou. Rongtao Medical is among the first independent ultrasound repair specialists in China to achieve bonded repair status for this equipment category, following a rigorous review of the company's internal management systems, customs-linked information platform, and environmental controls.

For distributors, independent service organizations, and biomedical service teams outside China, cross-border ultrasound repair has historically carried the friction of import duties and VAT on repair-only shipments, restrictions on used electronic goods, deposits and broker fees under temporary-import schemes, and unpredictable customs holds — friction that could rival the cost of the repair itself. The bonded approval removes those barriers for shipments moving through Rongtao Medical's Guangzhou facility.

Under bonded repair status, customer equipment entering the Huangpu Comprehensive Bonded Zone for service pays no import duty or import VAT, clears customs through a recognized bonded-repair channel rather than as used-equipment imports, and is tracked end-to-end under customs supervision from arrival through repair, testing, and re-export. The bonded model requires repaired goods to be re-exported to the customer; equipment cannot be diverted into the domestic market, and dismantling-for-scrap or waste-disguised-as-repair activity is explicitly prohibited under recurring customs, environmental, and production-safety assessments.

For customers, the workflow becomes ship, repair, return: send the faulty B-mode ultrasound system, board, or probe to Rongtao Medical's facility in the Huangpu Comprehensive Bonded Zone; the equipment is repaired and verified through the company's standard 48-hour real-machine testing; and the unit is re-exported back to the customer. The bonded status combines with existing Rongtao Medical capabilities across GE, Philips, Siemens, Mindray, Samsung Medison, Canon/Toshiba, Hitachi, Aloka, and Esaote platforms, more than 3,000 parts SKUs in active inventory, and ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified processes.

"This approval closes the last gap between a strong technical repair offer and a genuinely frictionless international repair service," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of Rongtao Medical. "For years, the hardest part of cross-border ultrasound repair for our customers has been logistics and customs, not electronics. A defined bonded channel replaces case-by-case workarounds with a clearly sanctioned path — no duties on their equipment, no temporary-import deposits, and end-to-end customs traceability."

Rongtao Medical worked closely with the relevant regulatory authorities over several years to help shape a repair channel suited to how independent ultrasound service moves across borders. The full announcement — including the review criteria satisfied to earn approval, the mechanics of the bonded-repair channel, and the customer workflow — is available at https://rongtaomedical.com/blog/company-news/bonded-ultrasound-repair-approval. Distributors, independent service organizations, and hospital biomedical teams with B-mode ultrasound systems, boards, or probes awaiting repair can request a quote and bonded-route shipping instructions at https://www.rongtaomedical.com/contact.

About Rongtao Medical

Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is an independent medical imaging equipment service provider specializing in ultrasound repair, core board repair, probe solutions and tested replacement parts. Founded in 2013, the company supports distributors, refurbishers and biomedical service teams across more than 140 countries and regions from its Guangzhou, China facility, operating under ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems.

Media Contact

Rongtao Medical — Press Inquiries

Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86 1866 452 9100

Web: https://www.rongtaomedical.com/contact

Ref: [email protected]

Note to Editors

Frank Zhu, General Manager, is available for interview through the company's contact page. Bonded repair (also called bonded maintenance) is a customs-supervised model in which goods enter a designated bonded zone for repair and then leave again, without ever formally being imported into China — with customs supervision from arrival through repair, testing, and re-export. The Guangzhou Huangpu Comprehensive Bonded Zone is administered by the customs authorities overseeing the Huangpu district of Guangzhou; its bonded-repair program is one of the newer categories of customs-supervised activity opened to specialized service industries.

SOURCE Rongtao Medical