Public-procurement data shows EU buyers already send roughly 74 percent of maintenance contracts to non-OEM independent servicers

GUANGZHOU, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Rongtao Medical") today published an industry report examining the primary record on independent medical-device servicing — drawing on FDA, MAUDE, U.K. MHRA, OECD and EU procurement databases — and finding that independent ultrasound servicing is safe, materially cheaper than OEM-only alternatives, and structurally essential to keeping an aging global imaging fleet running.

On safety, the report draws on FDA's 2018 Section 710 study, which reviewed 2,114,303 adverse-event reports and found only 86 — 0.004 percent — plausibly servicing-related. Of 40 death reports naming a third-party servicer, only three were conclusively servicing-caused, and two of those three were deaths of the service engineer rather than a patient. Across 1,509 FDA ultrasound recalls, 0.3 percent (five records) trace to a servicing root cause, while 59.6 percent trace to OEM device-design or software-engineering issues.

On cost, the report cites industry-referenced figures: standard ultrasound probe repair averages roughly $1,500, compared with $5,000 for a refurbished unit or $14,000 new — 60 to 70 percent savings per probe. An independent peer-reviewed survey of 219 probes across 12 sites separately found 37 percent had at least one fault, 25 percent required action, and 13 percent were unfit for use, confirming substantial real-world repair demand.

On market signal, of EU public maintenance contract awards with a named winner, 74 percent by count and approximately 82 percent by value (€24.2 billion vs. €5.5 billion) went to non-OEM independent servicers — public buyers already treating independent servicing as the default rather than the exception.

"For Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) and procurement leaders, the conversation has moved on," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of Rongtao Medical. "The question is no longer whether to trust an independent servicer; the data has answered that. The question is how to verify one against an auditable quality bar — and that is what this report aims to help readers do."

The report also notes that as of February 2, 2026, FDA's Quality Management System Regulation incorporates ISO 13485:2016 by reference. Because pure third-party servicers remain outside the mandatory QMSR scope, ISO 13485:2016 certification is a credible voluntary mark of quality — the same framework the report references throughout. Rongtao Medical operates under ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems, with 48-hour real-machine testing as standard quality control before shipment, a typical 90-day warranty, and an inventory of more than 3,000 parts SKUs across major OEM brands.

The full report — including data caveats, methodology notes and 34 source citations from FDA, MHRA, OECD, UN Comtrade and EU TED — is available at https://rongtaomedical.com/blog/reports/right-to-repair-independent-ultrasound-servicing.

About Rongtao Medical

Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is an independent medical imaging equipment service provider specializing in ultrasound repair, core board repair, probe solutions and tested replacement parts. Founded in 2013, the company supports distributors, refurbishers and biomedical service teams across more than 140 countries and regions from its Guangzhou, China facility, operating under ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems.

Media Contact

Rongtao Medical — Press Inquiries

Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou, China

Phone: +86 1866 452 9100

Web: www.rongtaomedical.com/contact

Note to Editors

The full industry report — covering FDA Section 710 findings, MAUDE failure patterns, recall and enforcement databases, the U.K. MHRA record, EU public-procurement awards, the 2026 QMSR regulatory framework, the U.S. right-to-repair landscape, and probe-repair economics — is published in long form at https://rongtaomedical.com/blog/reports. Frank Zhu, General Manager, is available for interview through the company's contact page. Where this release cites data, the figures are drawn from the report's 34 cited sources, including FDA, MHRA, OECD, UN Comtrade and EU TED.

Ref: [email protected]

SOURCE Rongtao Medical