ISO 13485-certified Guangzhou facility supports ultrasound repair, probe solutions and replacement parts across major OEMs, with 48-hour real-machine testing as standard quality control

GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Rongtao Medical"), an independent medical imaging equipment service provider specializing in ultrasound repair, core board repair, probe solutions and tested replacement parts, continues to support distributors, refurbishers and biomedical service teams across more than 140 countries and regions from its 3,000-square-meter technical and warehousing center in Guangzhou, China. The company's active inventory spans hundreds of complete ultrasound systems and probes, plus more than 3,000 parts SKUs across major OEM brands — unusual depth for a multi-brand ultrasound service partner — helping partners reduce downtime and control service costs.

Founded in 2013, Rongtao Medical has built its service capabilities around board-level diagnosis, component-level repair, real-machine testing and global parts support. The company covers major ultrasound brands including GE Healthcare, Philips, Siemens, Hitachi, Mindray, Samsung Medison, Toshiba (Canon), Aloka and Biosound Esaote, with accumulated repair experience across a wide range of systems, probes and board models, and a strong track record in complex board-level repair.

As part of its standard quality-control process, repaired boards undergo a 48-hour real-machine test before shipment, with test photos or videos provided to customers where applicable. The Guangzhou facility employs more than 35 senior engineers and is equipped with hundreds of ultrasound testing platforms and professional diagnostic tools. Standard turnaround is five to eight business days, with outbound shipping by DHL, FedEx or UPS from a bonded zone with full customs paperwork. The company operates under ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems, with a standard warranty of typically 90 days and extended options available on request.

"For distributors, downtime on an ultrasound system means lost hospital revenue and pressure on the service contract," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of Rongtao Medical. "Partners want one vendor who can handle any OEM board on the bench, deliver predictable turnaround, and prove the work before the customer asks — that's the accountability problem we build the operation to solve."

Rongtao Medical's public case archive, updated as new repairs are cleared for publication, currently features 15+ documented repair cases with accompanying photographs, videos and repair-route descriptions. Each case page lists the model, board, symptom, repair route and turnaround, letting prospective buyers inspect representative workmanship before submitting a board for service.

Those cases reflect only a small slice of Rongtao Medical's broader service scope, with the catalog replenished as stock turns. Deep component reserves resolve most common faults without third-party sourcing, and parts not currently on the shelf can be quoted through the company's supply network on request. Representative work spans RF modules, acquisition boards, receive beamformers, power-supply assemblies, control panels and probe solutions for systems such as GE Voluson, Philips EPIQ, Siemens Acuson, Hitachi ARIETTA and Mindray DC series.

Distributors and biomedical service teams can search inventory by manufacturer part number, browse model pages, or send a quote request with board photos and symptom details at www.rongtaomedical.com. The newly redesigned public site consolidates the company's online presence, replacing several legacy domains used in earlier years.

About Rongtao Medical

Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is an independent medical imaging equipment service provider specializing in ultrasound repair, core board repair, probe solutions and tested replacement parts. Founded in 2013, the company supports distributors, refurbishers and biomedical service teams across more than 140 countries and regions from its Guangzhou, China facility, operating under ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems.

Media Contact

Rongtao Medical — Press Inquiries

Guangzhou Rongtao Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou, China

Phone: +86 1866 452 9100

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.rongtaomedical.com/contact

Note to Editors — Legacy Domains

Rongtao Medical's current primary public site is rongtaomedical.com. The following legacy domains, previously used by the business to reach customers and partners, are being consolidated onto the new site and should no longer be relied upon as current sources of information:

ultrasound-service.com

rongtao-med.com

rt-ultrasound.com

ultrasound-repairservice.com

ultrasound-rt.com

SOURCE Rongtao Medical