Rongxiang Xu Regenerative Life Non-Profit Fund Joined the Rare Disease Care Movement of Chinese Red Cross Foundation -- Launched "Butterfly Baby Rescue Plan"

YINCHUAN, China, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2, 2019, Chinese Red Cross Foundation initiated the "Rare Disease Care Movement" in Yinchuan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. Rongxiang Xu Regenerative Life Non-Profit Fund joined the movement and launched its "Butterfly Baby Rescue Plan." Under this plan, a special relief fund will be set up for 30 to 40 patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Meanwhile, the Fund will call for society to give special care to "butterfly babies" and popularize relevant knowledge about EB, spreading awareness about this rare genetic disease. Greater awareness will help improve the quality of life for this very vulnerable group.