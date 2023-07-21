Roni Robbins' Debut Novel, Hands of Gold: One Man's Quest to Find the Silver Lining in Misfortune, Wins the AMERICAN BOOK FEST™ 2023 International Book Awards™

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Roni Robbins' first novel, Hands of Gold, is the winner of the AMERICAN BOOK FEST™ 2023 International Book Awards in the category of multicultural fiction.

The novel is loosely based on an inspiring true story. Using literary license, Robbins pulls from the original cassette tapes left by her maternal grandfather, Sam, who survived TB, a workplace shooting and an accidental killing, and walked thousands of miles across several countries to flee antisemitism in pre-Nazi Europe.

This prestigious book award is one of the world's largest international book award programs for mainstream, indie, and self-published titles. Over 500 winners and finalists in over 100 categories were selected from thousands of entries from around the world. Winners and finalists of this year's contest join a prestigious group of past laureates, including Pope Francis, Amy Tan, George Sanders, Julie Andrews, Clive Barker, Vanessa Williams, Kitty Kelley, among others.

Hands of Gold debuted in February 2022 and quickly garnered attention as an American Fiction Awards finalist in the family saga category. The novel also was an Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award quarterfinalist for historical fiction.

Hands of Gold was published by Amsterdam Publishers . Visit online: www.ronirobbins.com.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Hands of Gold follows Sam Fox across four countries, nine decades, and five generations. It weaves together Sam's love affair with his "girl," Hannah, and his immigrant adventures. From his early days as a self-centered hustler – a character you'll love to hate – to his travails as family provider, Sam ultimately gains our sympathy as he exposes the frailty of life and proves his strength as a survivor in the face of unmistakable odds.

Sam's path takes him from war-torn Europe at the turn of the 20th century through Prohibition, the Great Depression, labor union reforms and the golden age of radio and television in America. He'll face a number of financial, emotional and health challenges along the way. Namely, he'll contract tuberculosis, accidentally kill a man in a trolley collision, and lose a grown son to leukemia.

The story begins and ends in a nursing home with a remarkable secret, a past worth chronicling, and a cherished treasure that was buried for years and uncovered.

About the Author

Hands of Gold capitalizes on award-winning author Roni Robbins' 35 years as a published writer. Currently an editor/writer for Medscape/WebMD and previously associate editor of the Atlanta Jewish Times/The Times of Israel, she has a seasoned history as a staff reporter for daily and weekly newspapers and as a freelancer for national, regional and online publications.

