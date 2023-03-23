Ronin Co-Founder and CEO David Hodgson to Speak in Headliner Session at ViVE 2023

Will present "Streamlining the Digital Health Revolution" alongside Oracle Health SVP & GM

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Ronin ("Ronin") Co-Founder and CEO David Hodgson will speak in a ViVE 2023 Headliner session that illuminates the promise and highlights the challenges of healthcare's digital revolution. The session, "Streamlining the Digital Health Revolution," will feature Oracle Health Senior Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Trunzo and Hodgson, and will focus on Oracle and Ronin's ongoing commitment to solving healthcare's challenges and how collaboration can help make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and equitable. As part of the presentation, Hodgson will illustrate how a human-centered, data-driven approach to cancer care can improve outcomes, boost patient engagement, and clinical efficiency.

"Healthcare is full of data––in all sorts of places––but it's disorganized, non-contextualized, and becoming increasingly complex," commented Hodgson. "And with chronic diseases such as cancer on the rise, there's now a real sense of urgency in the digital health revolution to harness the incredible power of all this data to help clinicians make more informed decisions at the point of care and drive better patient outcomes."

"Streamlining the Digital Health Revolution" will take place on Tues., March 28, 2023, from 9:20 AM to 9:45 AM CDT, on the Country Stage, Show Floor, in the Funding Founders Lounge on level 3 of the Music City Center in Nashville.

ViVE merges the leadership of CHIME, and the digital marketplace of HLTH to create a technology event focused on the business of transformation in healthcare –– bringing together C-suite executives, senior digital health leaders and buyers, health startups and investors, government, and solution providers.

About Project Ronin

Project Ronin is on a mission to radically improve cancer care. We believe very clinical decision should be rooted in data, personalized for a given patient, and designed for clinical efficiency. Our groundbreaking cancer intelligence platform helps clinicians make better-informed treatment decisions, predict and preempt adverse patient events, and effectively engage and support patients in their care. Learn more about improving patient outcomes, clinician satisfaction, and operational efficiency at projectronin.com .

