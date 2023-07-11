Ronin CSO Christine Swisher, Ph.D. Joins CHAI to Help Advance Trustworthy AI in Healthcare

Passionate healthcare technologists will lend expertise in safe, ethical AI and product oversight to the coalition's efforts to advance health AI standards and best practices.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronin, an innovator of evidence-based clinical decision support, today announced that its Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Christine Swisher, Ph.D., has joined the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) as an advisor. In this role, Swisher will combine her passion for advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes with her applied expertise in healthcare AI and the delivery and oversight of AI-based products to help CHAI identify health AI standards and best practices.

In her role as CSO at Ronin, Swisher leads multidisciplinary teams of data scientists, statisticians, clinical informaticists, and machine learning experts to build technologies that solve challenging clinical problems. Before joining Ronin, she spearheaded several FDA-cleared AI-based products, CLIA LDTs, and other clinical decision support/AI capabilities across the ML lifespan and analytics functions.

"Christine is not only a tireless advocate for transparent, safe, and ethical AI in healthcare, but someone with deep expertise in successfully bringing AI-based technologies to market," commented Ronin Co-founder and CEO David Hodgson. "Her background as a data scientist coupled with an ardent desire to advance algorithmic healthcare to improve patient outcomes will make her an insightful, collaborative partner for CHAI members."

Launched in the spring of 2022, CHAI's mission is to identify health AI standards and best practices and to provide guidance where needed. Since its inception, the coalition has grown to over 150 organizations across academia, government, healthcare systems, and industry.

In April, CHAI released its "Blueprint for Trustworthy AI Implementation Guidance and Assurance for Healthcare," which addresses the evolving landscape of health AI tools by outlining specific recommendations to increase trustworthiness within the healthcare community, ensure high-quality care, and meet healthcare needs. The Blueprint builds upon the White House OSTP "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" and the "AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF 1.0)" from the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Swisher has experience with startups and global firms, including Philips, where she led deep learning initiatives across healthcare verticals and holds over 20 patents on machine learning and AI. She jointly completed her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering with an emphasis on computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and UCSF. Swisher continued her postdoctoral work at Harvard Medical School and MGH.

About the Coalition for Health AI

The Coalition for Health AI is a community of academic health systems, organizations, and expert practitioners of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science. Coalition members have come together to harmonize health AI standards and reporting and educate end-users on evaluating these technologies to drive their adoption. Its mission is to provide guidelines regarding an ever-evolving landscape of health AI tools to ensure high-quality care, increase user trustworthiness, and meet healthcare needs. Learn more at coalitionforhealthai.org.

About Ronin

Ronin is on a mission to improve cancer care. Every clinical decision should be rooted in data, personalized for a given patient, and confidently rendered. Our groundbreaking cancer intelligence platform helps clinicians make better-informed treatment decisions, predict and preempt adverse patient events, and effectively engage and support patients in their care. Learn more about improving patient outcomes, clinician satisfaction, and operational efficiency at projectronin.com.

