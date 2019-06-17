Ronin's New Single, "Chemical Smiles" - Promoting To Billboard Radio

"Chemical Smiles" is the first single on his upcoming EP, titled Ronin, which is due out in August 2019. It will be a four-track EP that will include additional bonus tracks all ranging in styles from "Alternative RnB to Hard Rock".

Ronin was born in Philadelphia, PA to a Korean-immigrant family. Starting piano at age 5, he quickly transferred to trumpet and was among the youngest jazz and classical trumpet players to perform in top-notch youth ensembles across the city. Still not satisfied, he picked up an electric guitar and played in rock and old school blues bands throughout high school. Not long after, Ronin was producing beats on his laptop and blasting hip-hop and RnB from the blown-out speakers of an old VW Jetta that he crashed just three months after buying. Always in search for new sounds, he decided to craft his own unique style to push the boundaries of popular music.

Ronin was bullied as a child, and he often struggles with his race and identity. When he was younger, Ronin fell hard for someone who would haunt him long after they separated. He uses music as a guide for his soul, to further understand himself and to honor the relationships that he's lost along the way. Old enough to taste love but still too young to avoid the pain of its brokenness, Ronin is now searching to connect with others through his music and to help them feel less alone.

