Ronin's New Single, "Chemical Smiles" - Promoting To Billboard Radio

Jun 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RONIN — The Philadelphia native is an independent music artist with AP Music Group. His first single, "Chemical Smiles," is spinning up at Major Market Radio and capturing national attention. Ronin's highly-anticipated Alternative RnB, Funk single, "Chemical Smiles," is debuting this week on the Mediabase - Billboard charts. Accompanying his single is his striking concept video (link below) which, like the single, clearly helps to define Ronin's originality and brilliance. "I don't want to be nobody but myself," Ronin has said.
Released to major market radio on June 21st, Ronin's "Chemical Smiles," produced by Joe Vulpis (Lady Gaga) and Ronin, is targeting the Billboard Mediabase chart.
"Chemical Smiles" is the first single on his upcoming EP, titled Ronin, which is due out in August 2019. It will be a four-track EP that will include additional bonus tracks all ranging in styles from "Alternative RnB to Hard Rock".
Ronin was born in Philadelphia, PA to a Korean-immigrant family. Starting piano at age 5, he quickly transferred to trumpet and was among the youngest jazz and classical trumpet players to perform in top-notch youth ensembles across the city. Still not satisfied, he picked up an electric guitar and played in rock and old school blues bands throughout high school. Not long after, Ronin was producing beats on his laptop and blasting hip-hop and RnB from the blown-out speakers of an old VW Jetta that he crashed just three months after buying. Always in search for new sounds, he decided to craft his own unique style to push the boundaries of popular music.
Ronin was bullied as a child, and he often struggles with his race and identity. When he was younger, Ronin fell hard for someone who would haunt him long after they separated. He uses music as a guide for his soul, to further understand himself and to honor the relationships that he's lost along the way. Old enough to taste love but still too young to avoid the pain of its brokenness, Ronin is now searching to connect with others through his music and to help them feel less alone.
