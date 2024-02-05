RoninSport Announces New Collaboration with AP for Sports TV Data Integration

News provided by

RoninSport.io

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish company RoninSport, a leading provider of sports TV data solutions, is excited to announce it is working with global news organization The Associated Press (AP) to enable the seamless integration of RoninSport's comprehensive sports TV data into select AP sports stories.

The collaboration will provide AP customers and their audiences with accurate and up-to-date information about live sports events and broadcasts.

RoninSport will supply AP with a rich data feed containing detailed information on live sports events, including schedules, broadcast channels, and streaming services. The integration will offer a convenient and reliable source of information on where and when to watch major  sports events.

Alexander Simeonidis, CEO of RoninSport, said, "We are thrilled to be working with The Associated Press, a highly respected news organization with a global reach. Our collaboration will not only supplement AP's sports report but also showcase the versatility and reliability of our sports TV data solutions."

Barry Bedlan, Global Director of Text and Commercial Products at AP, added, "We are pleased to integrate RoninSport's sports TV data into our TV SportsWatch fixtures, providing readers with seamless access to live sports events information. We look forward to working with the RoninSport team."

About AP
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

About RoninSport
RoninSport is a cutting-edge sports TV data provider, offering comprehensive solutions for businesses seeking to enhance their services with accurate and up-to-date information on live sports events and broadcasts. The company specializes in B2C and B2B solutions, including TV guide websites and apps, as well as API and JavaScript widgets for integration into third-party platforms.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact: 
Alexander Simeonidis 
CEO, RoninSport
Email: [email protected] 
+46702366000

SOURCE RoninSport.io

