RONN, INC. BEGINS FORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NAIROBI GROUP FOR A HYDROGEN ELECTRIC DELIVERY TRUCK PILOT PROGRAM AND POTENTIAL HYDROGEN HUB IN SUPPORT OF THE NEW AFRICA HYDROGEN ALLIANCE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RONN (OTC: LPHM) announced today it has entered into a formal discussion with Pauline Muthigani based in Nairobi, Kenya, as part of the new Africa push to commercialize hydrogen energy use in Nairobi, Kenya, and ultimately Africa, in both mobile and stationary applications.

"The alliance will cover an expected 3 phases," announced Ronn Ford, company CEO. "Phase one would be deploying our new class 3-6 hydrogen-electric logistic trucks through an initial pilot program followed by strategic purchases and deployment throughout Nairobi, Kenya, and potentially other African municipalities or fleets. Deployment could potentially begin as early as the 1st quarter of 2024. We will work with the Nairobi and Kenyan governments for land, tax, and regulatory concessions," added Ronn.

"Phase two would create and implement a hydrogen hub for mobile and stationary applications, leveraging our relationships with Bayo-Tech," Pauline Muthigani, President of the Nairobi group, stated, "Kenya will have the first electric hydrogen trucks and hydrogen hub. We are already negotiating concessions that we will need from the government, and we need to prioritize this under the hydrogen Policy in Kenya," Pauline stated. "I have already started work on this plan and expect a definitive MOU within two weeks as it is our utmost desire. We will push to commercialize hydrogen power, clean the environment, and manufacturing and job creation are huge for us in Kenya and the new government."

RONN intends to offer one-stop solutions for individuals, groups, cities, states, and countries seeking de-carbonization alternatives. We design vehicles to provide solutions to many of the challenges faced in the transportation sector. Headquartered in the US, with offices in Arizona and Michigan, RONN Motor Group is capitalizing on this paradigm shift to sustainable energy available in transportation. RONN features a portfolio of HFCEVs ranging from urban logistics transport vehicles to luxury SUVs and sedan models built on common platforms, allowing launches as this new sector develops. The primary focus will be on HFCEVs to provide mobility options for customer segments that want to refuel quickly and have a more extended range, higher payload, and cargo volume. RONN believes HFCEVs offer freedom to move as they can support a more extended range which also implies more flexibility, whether for daily use in a family's busy schedule as a passenger vehicle or for planning freight transport routes.

Pauline Muthigani is a highly motivated, analytical, hardworking lobbyist, accomplished corporate governance and international business professional with 20+ years of experience in entrepreneurship, new media, ICT, communications, and energy sectors. A decisive leader undertakes corporate assignments, meets tight deadlines, and delivers superior performance with a solid enthusiasm to achieve successful outcomes for clients and organizations. We have a proven track record of practical corporate governance and business development knowledge with strong planning and analytical skills to inform senior management and introduce corporate innovations. An entrepreneur in e-mobility, manufacturing, green energy, and sports, actively developing business opportunities in these sectors. Established rapport in conducting international trade missions with three successfully overseen. Excel in dynamic, demanding environments while remaining pragmatic and focused.

