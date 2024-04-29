RONN INC. SIGNS JOINT VENTURE LOI WITH HYDROGEN HORIZONS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RONN, Inc. (OTC: RONN) announced today that it has signed an LOI to form a joint venture with its long-time friends at Hydrogen Horizons. https://hydrogenhorizons.co.uk . The purpose of the Joint Venture is to work together and further enhance the commercialization of hydrogen around the globe. H2H is a leading pioneer in the hydrogen space with patented technologies of advanced hydrogen storage and hydrogen cooling systems.

Ronn Ford, CEO of RONN, Inc., stated that we bring years of experience in consulting and providing R/D on various applications of H2H patented products. Our goal is to support H2H and incorporate as many of its products into our FCEVs as possible, as well as improve our expected hydrogen hub projects. Ronn added that the patented storage solutions could extend the range of our hydrogen logistic vehicles.

Harry McGregor and Willian Lloyd, principals with Hydrogen Horizons, stated they were pleased to be partnering with their long-time friend Ronn Ford. We are already working with RONN, Inc. to provide vehicles for our Barbados project, and they also added that we will be introducing and working to bring RONN, Inc. into our many other projects globally. As this LOI moves to a completed JV, we hope to add others to the agreement that are synergistic with hydrogen; our network could produce other agreements for RONN, Inc.

www.ronnmotorgroup.com

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

