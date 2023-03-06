RONN Motor Group Announces the addition of Corporate Global Strategist & Executive Vice President- Sheila Stewart, and Sonic Seven Communications, a Global PR & Marketing Firm

PHOENIX, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RONN Motor Group (OTC:LPHM) announced Sheila R. Stewart as Chief Global Corporate Strategist and the exclusive agreement with Sonic Seven Communications, a global marketing and public relations firm. RONN Motor Group sought out a global strategist and a leading company in the communications industry to ensure the brand and launch of the expansion would be leveraged.

Stewart formed Sonic Seven over a decade ago after having spent her career re-positioning and launching multiple companies globally in addition to having published a series of 24-books on marketing and subsequently two Amazon Best Selling business books. Her expertise with Fortune 500 companies includes working with Maybach, Mercedes, GM, Warner Bros., Discovery Channel and more.

"As RONN Motor Group launches their global initiative in the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle space, it is important to engage top talent to launch our global hydrogen initiative to positively contribute to the zero emissions initiative," said Ronn Ford, CEO RONN Motor Group. "We are thrilled to strategically introduce our technology in the market and positively impact global change."

"I'm excited to bring my expertise and the Sonic Seven team's extensive experience to RONN Motor Group for their global launch. As an avid car enthusiast, this has a deeper personal meaning to me and that is coupled with a far greater positive impact on the planet," said Sheila R. Stewart, Global Corporate Strategist RONN Motor Group and CEO Sonic Seven Communications.

Ronn Motor Group recently completed a reverse tri-angular merger and is now listed on the OTC. The company is working on completing the 2022 YE Audits as it prepares it's Uplist to OTCQB and for it's eventual application for Uplist to Nasdaq.

About RONN Motor Group:

RONN Motor Group, Inc. is a global zero-emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell automaker (FCVs). The company was founded by Ronn Ford who has spent his entire career in the automotive industry exploring ways to innovate and pioneer innovative technologies. His belief is to "Create sustainable energy for mobility and a better quality of life." RONN Motor Group is currently designing middle-mile trucks and will expand into SUVs for commercial uses. The company works with global leaders in automotive manufacturing and currently has several distribution agreements in negotiations. The company is also teaming up with a leading hydrogen fueling company to develop a hydrogen fuel distribution infrastructure domestically and in key countries around the world. For more information go to www.RONNMotorGroup.com or contact Sheila R. Stewart at 480.414.9922 (c) or [email protected]

DISCLOSURE: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of RONN Motor Group to accomplish its stated plan of business. RONN Motor Group believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and their forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Considering the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by RONN Motor Group or any other person.

SOURCE RONN Motor Group