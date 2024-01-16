Ronna Davis Appointed as Vice President of Business Development at VoltServer

News provided by

VOLTSERVER, INC.

16 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power solutions, is excited to announce the recent appointment of Ronna Davis as the Vice President of Business Development. Ms. Davis, with over 28 years of experience in the networking and telecommunications industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to VoltServer as the company continues to redefine intelligent power distribution through its patented Digital Electricity™ technology.

Continue Reading
Ronna Davis, VP of Business Development
Ronna Davis, VP of Business Development

Before joining VoltServer, Ronna Davis spent over 17 years at CommScope, where she held key positions in strategy, the global partner team, and sales. Her extensive career also includes eight years in the design and construction of telecommunications networks and two years in wholesale distribution. Ms. Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and is a graduate of the GM Accelerate Program at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Flagler Business School.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Davis has actively contributed to industry standards and initiatives, serving as the TIA SPEC Chair from 2020 to 2023, participating in the NIST Smart Building Challenge, and being a member of the Ethernet Alliance SPE Committee and USGBC.

In her new position, Ms. Davis will focus on building out the global ecosystem around the newly adopted Class 4 NEC code and in particular VoltServer's Digital Electricity. A critical element of this ecosystem will be enabling the company's technology partners to integrate Digital electricity seamlessly into their current and future offerings.

"The potential and utility of Fault Managed Power, Digital Electricity™ is game-changing, and I'm eager to get started discovering and creating new opportunities to deliver higher power over longer distances safer, smarter, and more sustainably to new and existing markets," stated Davis.

"Embracing the future of intelligent power, VoltServer is at the forefront of transforming the energy landscape with Fault Managed Power Systems. As we welcome Ronna Davis to our team, we look forward to leveraging her expertise to not only accelerate our growth but also to join us in our mission to redefine the next generation of how power is delivered," stated VoltServer's CEO, Steve Eaves.

About VoltServer:

VoltServer is revolutionizing electricity distribution through groundbreaking Digital Electricity™ solutions. Recognized as pioneers in inventing, patenting, and commercializing native digital distribution, their innovation, acknowledged as "Fault Managed Power Systems'' or "Class 4 Power" in the 2023 National Electric Code and Underwriters Laboratory, is making a global impact. Thousands of circuits have been deployed worldwide by VoltServer, enhancing operations in esteemed venues such as sports stadiums, office towers, hotels, airports, macro towers, warehouses, and agriculture facilities. To learn more visit: voltserver.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Amber Fortney
Sr. Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE VOLTSERVER, INC.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.