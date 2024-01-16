Ronna Davis Appointed as Vice President of Business Development at VoltServer

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power solutions, is excited to announce the recent appointment of Ronna Davis as the Vice President of Business Development. Ms. Davis, with over 28 years of experience in the networking and telecommunications industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to VoltServer as the company continues to redefine intelligent power distribution through its patented Digital Electricity™ technology.

Ronna Davis, VP of Business Development

Before joining VoltServer, Ronna Davis spent over 17 years at CommScope, where she held key positions in strategy, the global partner team, and sales. Her extensive career also includes eight years in the design and construction of telecommunications networks and two years in wholesale distribution. Ms. Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and is a graduate of the GM Accelerate Program at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Flagler Business School.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Davis has actively contributed to industry standards and initiatives, serving as the TIA SPEC Chair from 2020 to 2023, participating in the NIST Smart Building Challenge, and being a member of the Ethernet Alliance SPE Committee and USGBC.

In her new position, Ms. Davis will focus on building out the global ecosystem around the newly adopted Class 4 NEC code and in particular VoltServer's Digital Electricity. A critical element of this ecosystem will be enabling the company's technology partners to integrate Digital electricity seamlessly into their current and future offerings.

"The potential and utility of Fault Managed Power, Digital Electricity™ is game-changing, and I'm eager to get started discovering and creating new opportunities to deliver higher power over longer distances safer, smarter, and more sustainably to new and existing markets," stated Davis.

"Embracing the future of intelligent power, VoltServer is at the forefront of transforming the energy landscape with Fault Managed Power Systems. As we welcome Ronna Davis to our team, we look forward to leveraging her expertise to not only accelerate our growth but also to join us in our mission to redefine the next generation of how power is delivered," stated VoltServer's CEO, Steve Eaves.

About VoltServer:

VoltServer is revolutionizing electricity distribution through groundbreaking Digital Electricity™ solutions. Recognized as pioneers in inventing, patenting, and commercializing native digital distribution, their innovation, acknowledged as "Fault Managed Power Systems'' or "Class 4 Power" in the 2023 National Electric Code and Underwriters Laboratory, is making a global impact. Thousands of circuits have been deployed worldwide by VoltServer, enhancing operations in esteemed venues such as sports stadiums, office towers, hotels, airports, macro towers, warehouses, and agriculture facilities. To learn more visit: voltserver.com.

