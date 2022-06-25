Ronnie C. Wright To Launch Sports Podcast Network With Amblacks Media

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright, former award-winning writer for the Bleacher Report, announced today a launch of a new sports podcast network, THE BOAT (Best Of All Time). The network will include a host of world-class sports-talk podcasts that will be co-produced by Wright and Amblacks Media (www.amblacks.com).

Wright who studied at Florida, Harvard & Stanford and, authored 28 books said, "Today is the right time to shine in the world of sports with relevant content. Podcasts takes the game to another level."