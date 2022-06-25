Ronnie C. Wright To Launch Sports Podcast Network With Amblacks Media

News provided by

Amblacks Media

Jun 25, 2022, 15:49 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright, former award-winning writer for the Bleacher Report, announced today a launch of a new sports podcast network, THE BOAT (Best Of All Time). The network will include a host of world-class  sports-talk podcasts that will be co-produced by Wright and Amblacks Media (www.amblacks.com).

Wright who studied at Florida, Harvard & Stanford and, authored 28 books said, "Today is the right time to shine in the world of sports with relevant content. Podcasts takes the game to another level."

Ronnie C. Wright
Ronnie C. Wright

The BOAT Sports  Podcast Network will "sail" September 1 with  seven: podcasts: "The Ronnie C. Wright Podcast" – "NFL Intro," "The Lunch Bunch," "Platemate Club" "The Really," "Brand New Bag" and "7AJoe."(www.theboat.network ).

SOURCE Amblacks Media