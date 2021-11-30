Ronnie J. Garner, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie J. Garner, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Pathologist for his outstanding work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice.

Ronnie J. Garner, MD, has dedicated his long-spanning career to his work in Pathology. He has been working in the field for 48 years, and has been in private practice for nine years, providing answers to physicians seeking diagnoses for their patients.

Ronnie J. Garner

Early in his career, Dr. Garner joined the United States Air Force for six years. His time in the Air Force taught him to dedicate himself to serving others, inspiring him to pursue Pathology. Dr. Garner opened a private practice in 2012. His practice is certified as a Laboratory Directory for transplant medicine.

Alongside his private practice, Dr. Garner is also affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital in New Mexico. The hospital was awarded as the Best Regional Hospital in 2019, and was named by Healthgrades as one of America's 250 Best Hospitals.

In his work, Dr. Garner studies and diagnoses diseases through removed organs, bodily fluids, tissues, or entire bodies. He specializes in Nephrology, which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of kidney ailments. Now in a semi-retired phase of his career, Dr. Garner handles only the most complicated cases, providing consultant skills. He has been working on an entirely pro-bono basis for the last six years. As a display of his commitment to his patient-centered approach, he provides them his cell phone number so they are able to reach him at any time.

To achieve his successful career, Dr. Garner began his college education at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, graduating with his Medical degree in 1973. He then completed an internship at the Orange County Medical Center in 1974, followed by a Clinical and Anatomic Pathology residency at the University of New Mexico Hospital in 1976. Dr. Garner next attended Beth Israel Deaconess in Boston, MA, completing a Fellowship in Surgical Pathology. He then completed a Blood Banking and Transfusion Fellowship at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.

Following his schooling, Dr. Garner became board certified in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology by the American Board of Pathology (ABPath). Doctors certified by the ABPath have shown they can promote public health and uphold the high standards of Pathology and maintain certifications in their field. He is board-certified in Blood Banking by the American Board of Blood Banking.

As a result of his achievements over 48 years in his career, he has been recognized with a profile feature on IssueWire.

On a personal note, Dr. Garner enjoys hiking, skiing, biking and spending time with his wife. They plan to spend time traveling overseas in the near future.

