Ronnie R. Hector is Recognized by Continental Who's Who

Ronnie R. Hector is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director for his accomplishments in Academia and in acknowledgment of his work with the State University of New York (SUNY) Bronx Educational Opportunity Center.

With 30 years of experience, Mr. Hector serves as the Executive Director and Chief Executive/Academic Officer of the SUNY Bronx Educational Opportunity Center (EOC). He has been in this role for four years, providing direction and visionary leadership toward achieving the institution's mission. Mr. Hector is responsible for all aspects of the center's operations, including instruction, student support services, facility management, personnel, and fiscal affairs.

In collaboration with Bronx Community College and SUNY University Center for Academics and Workforce Development (UCAWD), Mr. Hector spearheads the execution of relocation efforts and the strategic redevelopment of academic, career, and technical programs at a future new site. Reporting directly to the college president, he collaborates with SUNY's UCAWD and the directors of other EOCs statewide.

Mr. Hector has professional expertise in working with political officials and raising capital for SUNY Bronx EOC while looking at employment needs. He develops positive external relationships with the center's advisory council, civic and business organizations, governmental agencies, corporate entities, and community-based organizations to promote and advance the center. In addition, Mr. Hector provides center-wide leadership for developing business and industry partnerships. He develops and implements programs and services to meet the needs of residents and businesses in the Bronx and New York City. He also manages a budget of nearly five million dollars annually.

In pursuit of higher education, Mr. Hector went to several universities to obtain his degrees, including a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from Medgar Evers College. He then completed his Master's in Higher Education at Ashford University and a Master's in Education Counseling at Alfred University. He is expected to earn his Ph.D. in Higher Education, Leadership, and Counseling from North Central University in March 2023.

Among his professional accolades and awards, Mr. Hector has received a New York City and State Organization Award for the 100 Most Respected New Yorkers to Help New Yorkers. He was also recently featured in a Bronx Community College article (April 2022).

Mr. Hector considers developing his reputation as his most significant career accomplishment. He attributes his success to his grandmother, who guided him and his family on education, and his college advisors. Looking to the future, Mr. Hector intends to continue his stellar leadership and hopes to become a college president.

For more information, visit www.bronxeoc.org.

