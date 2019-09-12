Ronnoco Beverage Solutions Expands Product Lineup with Five New Releases at the 2019 NACS Show

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, a leading provider of beverages, equipment and service for C-stores, foodservice and office categories, is expanding its product line up with the introduction of new products and equipment at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ronnoco (booth #8551) will highlight its latest line of products during the show Oct. 2-4, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center. All offerings are crafted to meet consumer demand for caffeine on-the-go, convenience and quality. The company is introducing the products with a goal of exceeding expectations and delivering on superior taste. New products and equipment include:

Vita Jolt Coffee

French Vanilla Cappuccino with added protein

LIFT Coffees

One-Cups (K-Cups)

Java House Ready-to-Drink Coffee

"We take our time to carefully source and craft every Ronnoco product to help power busy consumers through their day with an authentic beverage experience," said Michael Becherer, VP of Marketing at Ronnoco Beverage Solutions. "We know that a quality coffee and beverage program within a convenience store has the power to drive traffic; we are committed to continually elevating the performance of our customers with new innovations and products", added Don Bergin, VP of C-Store Sales.

The Vita Jolt coffee is designed to give consumers natural energy without crashing. This coffee offers more than 12 vitamins and minerals and provides energy from sources such as green tea. Each cup supports nutrition, heart health and memory.

The French Vanilla Cappuccino with added protein is another step into functional beverages. The protein-added instant cappuccino provides five grams of protein per serving with the traditional French Vanilla flavor consumers enjoy.

LIFT coffees are a testament of the company's dedication to give back to those who sustain the coffee industry it at its roots. Through the LIFT program, a program helping small coffee producers increase productivity in an environmentally conscious manner, Ronnoco sources the beans for this delicious coffee blend .

Ronnoco continues to meet consumer need for single-servings with the introduction of additional offerings of one-cups (K-cups). This product will be offered in three new flavors, including Fair Trade Organic French Roast, Highlander Grog and Vanilla Hazelnut. The Ronnoco-branded one-cups will be available fall 2019 at local Missouri grocers and throughout the company's foodservice network.

Ronnoco, in partnership with Java House Cold Brew Coffee, is unveiling ready-to-drink cold brew coffee in single serve bottles. The blends will be available in four varieties, including Frappe Mocha, Pure Black Colombian, Lightly Sweet Vanilla and Lightly Sweet Salted Caramel. The coffee is steeped for 12 hours in handcrafted small batches by brew masters. Java House Cold Brew Coffee contains no preservatives, coffee additives, coffee derivatives or reconstituted coffee. Three of the four items contain 40 calories or less, and all drinks come in sleek 10-ounce bottles.

Since 1904, Ronnoco has produced and distributed premium-quality coffee, teas and other beverages to customers around the country. As a complete beverage solutions provider, Ronnoco's dedicated team drives innovation in new coffees, teas, lemonades, liquid creamers, sugars, cups and other related items.

For more information about Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, visit www.ronnoco.com.

About Ronnoco Beverage Solutions

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes premium-quality coffee and teas under six primary brands: Ronnoco, Seattle Roast, Coffee House, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson and Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments. Ronnoco supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a network of third-party distributors throughout more than 40 states. Ronnoco Beverage Solutions is jointly owned by Huron Capital Partners and Ronnoco management. Huron Capital has raised more than $1.8 billion in capital for equity investments in private companies, where it seeks to partner with management teams to grow their business.

