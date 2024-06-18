Ronto Announces Completion of Altura Bayshore Tower in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Ronto Group announced that construction of its 23-story Altura Bayshore luxury condominium tower overlooking Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard has been completed. Designed by Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architects and built by Connor & Gaskins Unlimited, the tower includes 67 typical residences ranging from 2,176 to 3,575 square feet under air, and six penthouse residences with approximately 3,500 square feet under air and multiple balconies and terraces. Each residence offers views of both Hillsborough Bay and the South Tampa skyline. One typical residence remains available priced at $2,335,000. Three penthouses are also available and priced from $3,795,000 to $4,100,000.

Situated just off of Bayshore Drive, Altura Bayshore in South Tampa has been completed and is nearing sellout. Altura Bayshore owners enjoy a rooftop pool overlooking Tampa Bay and downtown Tampa. The rooftop clubroom at Altura Bayshore features a bar area, comfortable seating and a sunset terrace that opposes the pool deck.

Situated at one of South Tampa's most preferred addresses, Altura Bayshore residents enjoy the shopping, dining, and entertainment venues that contribute to the vibrancy of the Bayshore Boulevard setting. With public areas designed by Beasley & Henley Interior Design, the building's resort style amenities offer an engaging ambiance that is conducive to socializing. Altura Bayshore is the only tower on Bayshore Boulevard that presents a one-of-a-kind rooftop amenity experience, complete with stunning views, a luxurious pool with lap lanes and a sun shelf; a trellis-covered bar area with ample seating, a flat-screen television, barbeque grills and swing chairs; rows of cabanas and lounges; an outdoor bar; a fire pit with seating overlooking Hillsborough Bay; and a Clubroom with a gas fireplace, seating areas, a large bar, flat-screen televisions, restrooms, and a sunset terrace on the west side of the roof.

Altura's 4th Level amenity deck offers additional features and activities. A fitness center with Bay view's includes cardio, strength, and functional movement equipment. Pickleball courts, bocce courts, a synthetic turf putting green, a half-court basketball court, and a dog park with a shade pavilion are included. A terrace with a fire pit and social seating areas, a large bar area with tables and bar stools, barbecue grills, and a pavered deck with planting areas are also featured. Guest suites are available.

Based in Naples, The Ronto Group has more than 50 years of experience developing award-winning communities in Florida, including luxury condominium towers and master-planned single-family home development projects. Contact Krista Maddox or Kim Stallings at Smith & Associates Realty, Tampa Florida for an appointment or visit www.AlturaBayshore.com.

SOURCE The Ronto Group