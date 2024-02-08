Ronto's Infinity High-Rise Under Construction In Bonita Springs Florida

The Ronto Group

Feb. 8, 2024

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction of the new Infinity high-rise at The Colony in Pelican Landing in Bonita Springs, Florida is underway. The collection of 96 luxurious residences over 22 stories is being developed by The Ronto Group in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital. Five floor plan choices range from 3,075 to 4,102 square feet. Pricing ranges from $2,585,000 to $4,840,000. The Colony is situated on the waters of Estero Bay.

Infinity at The Colony - New high-rise condominiums in Southwest Florida, where classic is always in vogue. Now under construction in a classic country club.
Construction of The Ronto Group’s new Infinity high-rise at The Colony in Pelican Landing in Bonita Springs, Florida is underway.
Infinity will showcase resort-style amenities including a landscaped exterior amenity deck with multiple swimming pools. A poolside café will offer food and beverages. A game room, fitness center, guest suites, bocce courts, pickleball courts, and a nine-hole putting golf course will also be included.

Infinity's south and west facing 01-residences offer 3,890 square feet under air with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, and a den. An island kitchen features an undercounter wine cooler. The grand salon, owner's bedroom, and the den open to a 696 square foot west facing terrace. Three guest bedrooms open to an east facing terrace.

The 3,280 square feet under air 02-floor plan features three bedrooms, a den, three-and-a-half baths, and a grand salon, dining area, and owner's bedroom that open to a 565 square foot west facing terrace. The island kitchen features an undercounter wine cooler. The owner's suite includes a bathroom with separate vanities, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.

The three bedroom plus den, three-and-a-half bath 03-floor plan includes 3,280 square feet under air and a 565 square foot west facing terrace. The grand salon, dining area, and owner's bedroom open to the terrace. An island kitchen features an undercounter wine cooler. The owner's suite includes a bathroom with separate vanities, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.

The 04-residence includes a 767 square foot west facing terrace, per plan. The plan's bedrooms and the grand salon and dining area open to the terrace. The 3,075 square feet under air plan also features three-and-a-half baths and a den. The owner's suite features a bathroom with double vanities, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower.

The 4,102 square feet under air 05-plan features a grand salon with a wet bar, a dining area, and an island kitchen. The four bedroom plus den, four-and-a-half bath plan also showcases a 705 square-foot west facing terrace. The owner's bedroom, grand salon, and dining room open to the terrace.

To learn more about Infinity at The Colony, visit infinitycolony.com. Call 239-362-9550.

