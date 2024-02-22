Ronto's South Tampa High-Rise, Altura Bayshore, Nearing Completion

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronto Group recently announced that its high-rise condominium, Altura Bayshore, is nearing completion. Located off famed Bayshore Drive in South Tampa, the new 23-story luxury tower features 73 residences including six penthouses overlooking Hillsborough Bay. The first residents are scheduled for move in this spring.

The rooftop pool at Altura Bayshore in Sarasota, provides views of downtown Tampa and Hillsborough Bay.

Designed by Tampa architects Curts Gaines Hall Jones Inc., the tower sits in one of the most sought-after locations in South Tampa and will feature luxurious residences, resort-style amenities and close proximity to the vibrant South Tampa downtown scene.

The prestigious location at 2910 West Barcelona, places residents just steps from the many new restaurants, wine bars, cafes and luxury shopping destinations in the growing metropolitan area. Additionally, with full front-to-back floor plans providing expansive views, residence 1 and 4 owners will enjoy eastern sunrises over Hillsborough Bay and western sunsets over the South Tampa skyline.

"The Bayshore area is so beautiful and is just a few minutes from the downtown area that is undergoing an amazing renaissance, with exciting sports, arts, entertainment and so much more," said Anthony Solomon, owner of Ronto Group. "More people now want the maintenance-free lifestyle of a luxury condominium while staying in the mix -- just a quick bike ride, walk, drive or Uber ride to shops, a game or the finest restaurants."

Ranging from 2,400 to over 3,500 square feet of space, the remaining collection of 9 residences consists of lower, middle and upper-level floor plans including penthouses, all priced from just under $2 million to over $4 million.

The dramatic rooftop pool with a bar, and the expansive amenity package that includes pickleball, half-court basketball, an outdoor bar and grilling area, putting green, dog park and more offer an active lifestyle that is second to none.

With the completion and near sell-out of Altura Bayshore, The Ronto Group adds yet another successful residential high-rise to its prestigious track record. Currently, the developer is bringing its world-class craftsmanship to Sarasota with The Owen Golden Gate Point and Rosewood Residences Lido Key, Naples with Rosewood Residences Naples and Bonita Springs with Infinity at The Colony.

For more information on South Tampa's newest luxury high-rise, visit AlturaBayshore.com or contact the Smith & Associates sales team at 813.492.2420.

Altura Bayshore's sales gallery is located at 3106 West Bay to Bay Blvd. Tampa, Florida 33629 and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment anytime.

SOURCE The Ronto Group