Ronto's The Owen Golden Gate Point: A Luxurious Lifestyle in Downtown Sarasota

News provided by

The Ronto Group

02 Feb, 2024, 09:13 ET

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A development of The Ronto Group in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, The Owen Golden Gate Point in downtown Sarasota will provide just 29 owners with a luxurious lifestyle. The building's four three bedroom, three and a half bath open concept floor plans range from 2,263 to 3,076 square feet under air plus a balcony with a gas grill. Three of the plans also include a study. Framed by Sarasota Bay, the gated Owen Golden Gate Point offers an ideal spot to capture gentle bay breezes and the ever-changing colors of Southwest Florida's glorious sunsets. The residences are fully customizable during the pre-construction phase. The Owen Golden Gate Point is the only new downtown Sarasota building offering full customization for pre-construction buyers. Pre-construction pricing starts in the mid-$2-millions

Continue Reading
The Owen Golden Gate Point, Sarasota
The Owen Golden Gate Point, Sarasota
The Owen Golden Gate Point’s flowing great room and dining areas open to a spacious covered balcony with glass railings and a built-in stainless-steel Artisan Professional Series grill with a hood.
The Owen Golden Gate Point’s flowing great room and dining areas open to a spacious covered balcony with glass railings and a built-in stainless-steel Artisan Professional Series grill with a hood.

The Owen's contemporary design will be awash in the neutral tones of the shore. The site encompasses the southern tip of the Point, providing partial bay views. The peninsula's relaxed personality is suited to a luxury lifestyle. Urban dwellers appreciate Golden Gate Point's access to St. Armand's Circle, the beaches, and Sarasota's downtown shopping and dining attractions. 

The Owen's secured building access and semi-private elevators with controlled access will provide a sense of privacy. The lobby/amenity level will feature a club room. A fitness center will offer state-of-the-art equipment, and men's and women's locker rooms. The fitness center will include a stretching/yoga area, a steam room, and a spa. An indoor/outdoor bar will be featured in a game room outfitted with table and arcade games. Secure parking under the building with two spaces per residence is also included. An infinity edge saltwater pool will be the centerpiece of The Owen's landscaped outdoor amenity deck. Palm trees and tropical container gardens, lounge chairs, a separate spa, a fire pit, and an outdoor bar and grilling area will also be featured. 

Each residence at The Owen Golden Gate Point will showcase an island kitchen and a great room and dining area that opens to a covered balcony with glass railings and a built-in stainless-steel Artisan Professional Series grill. Inside, standard kitchen appliances will include a SubZero side-by-side panel ready refrigerator/freezer with an internal dispenser. A Wolf single wall oven, a gas range top, a wall microwave, and a Bosch panel ready dishwasher will be included. 

For more information about The Owen Golden Gate Point, contact the LRM Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 941.210.0987.

SOURCE The Ronto Group

Also from this source

The Ronto Group Begins Construction Of Rosewood Residences Lido Key

The Ronto Group Begins Construction Of Rosewood Residences Lido Key

The Ronto Group announced construction of Rosewood Residences Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida is underway. The collection of 65 private beachfront...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.