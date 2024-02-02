Ronto's The Owen Golden Gate Point: A Luxurious Lifestyle in Downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A development of The Ronto Group in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, The Owen Golden Gate Point in downtown Sarasota will provide just 29 owners with a luxurious lifestyle. The building's four three bedroom, three and a half bath open concept floor plans range from 2,263 to 3,076 square feet under air plus a balcony with a gas grill. Three of the plans also include a study. Framed by Sarasota Bay, the gated Owen Golden Gate Point offers an ideal spot to capture gentle bay breezes and the ever-changing colors of Southwest Florida's glorious sunsets. The residences are fully customizable during the pre-construction phase. The Owen Golden Gate Point is the only new downtown Sarasota building offering full customization for pre-construction buyers. Pre-construction pricing starts in the mid-$2-millions.

The Ronto Group is developing The Owen Golden Gate Point in downtown Sarasota for 29 luxury buyers. Post this The Owen Golden Gate Point, Sarasota The Owen Golden Gate Point’s flowing great room and dining areas open to a spacious covered balcony with glass railings and a built-in stainless-steel Artisan Professional Series grill with a hood.

The Owen's contemporary design will be awash in the neutral tones of the shore. The site encompasses the southern tip of the Point, providing partial bay views. The peninsula's relaxed personality is suited to a luxury lifestyle. Urban dwellers appreciate Golden Gate Point's access to St. Armand's Circle, the beaches, and Sarasota's downtown shopping and dining attractions.

The Owen's secured building access and semi-private elevators with controlled access will provide a sense of privacy. The lobby/amenity level will feature a club room. A fitness center will offer state-of-the-art equipment, and men's and women's locker rooms. The fitness center will include a stretching/yoga area, a steam room, and a spa. An indoor/outdoor bar will be featured in a game room outfitted with table and arcade games. Secure parking under the building with two spaces per residence is also included. An infinity edge saltwater pool will be the centerpiece of The Owen's landscaped outdoor amenity deck. Palm trees and tropical container gardens, lounge chairs, a separate spa, a fire pit, and an outdoor bar and grilling area will also be featured.

Each residence at The Owen Golden Gate Point will showcase an island kitchen and a great room and dining area that opens to a covered balcony with glass railings and a built-in stainless-steel Artisan Professional Series grill. Inside, standard kitchen appliances will include a SubZero side-by-side panel ready refrigerator/freezer with an internal dispenser. A Wolf single wall oven, a gas range top, a wall microwave, and a Bosch panel ready dishwasher will be included.

For more information about The Owen Golden Gate Point, contact the LRM Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 941.210.0987.

SOURCE The Ronto Group