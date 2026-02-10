Roo Capital Expands Senior Leadership Team With Two Investment Principals

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roo Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with founders to transform early-stage traction into durable market leadership through a proprietary value creation engine, today welcomed Varun Sridhar and Yuriy Dovzhansky as Principals. This expansion of their leadership team follows a year of significant scaling for their platform, deepening its commitment to category-defining companies across Vertical SaaS, AI, Healthcare Tech, and Cybersecurity.

Founded by three-time founder, and experienced operator and investor Nate DaPore, Roo Capital was built to move beyond the traditional venture check. The firm provides a high-velocity scaling engine by integrating flexible investment capital with an in-house executive search firm and a dedicated value-creation team focused on go-to-market execution. This Capital + Talent + Growth framework allows Roo to lead high-conviction rounds from Pre-Seed through Series A, offering the institutional rigor typically reserved for later-stage firms at early stage speed.

"I've always believed the enduring advantage in venture comes from people," said Nate DaPore, Founding and Managing Partner of Roo Capital. "Institutional trust is built by the people doing the work day in and day out with conviction. Varun and Yuriy carry this forward through their collaborative partnerships with founders, adding depth to a platform built to move companies from their first milestones to long-term endurance."

Varun Sridhar joins Roo Capital with nearly a decade of early-stage investing experience, most recently at RTP Global, VMG Technology, and Revel Partners. He began his career in investment banking at Solomon Partners, advising on M&A initiatives for technology and healthcare companies.

"Founders today are looking for more than a check; they need a partner who understands the high-level discipline required to build a company that endures," said Sridhar. "Roo's commitment to collaborating with founders on organizational scaling and building a best-in-class early team is exactly where I believe the most value is created in this market."

Yuriy Dovzhansky brings a decade of experience spanning early-stage investing and strategy consulting, including senior investing roles at Visible Ventures, DNA Capital, and SWAT Equity Partners. He began his career at Monitor Deloitte, advising Fortune 50 companies on growth strategy and M&A.

"As AI strips away the technical barriers to company creation, human capital becomes the enduring advantage," said Dovzhansky. "Industry-defining companies are built on compounding talent from day one, and Roo's investing approach combines deep conviction and analytical rigor with an integrated executive search capability that gives founders a structural edge."

The expansion of the investment team follows strong momentum for Roo Capital. The firm's portfolio companies have achieved significant milestones, including GoTu (formerly TempMee), which recently secured a $45 million growth investment led by Long Ridge Equity Partners with participation from institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Building on this success, Roo Capital recently launched Discovery Fund II to lead high-conviction investments from Pre-Seed through Series A.

Roo Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that supports founders with a differentiated Impact Model combining Capital + Talent + Growth. By integrating experienced operators with an in-house executive search firm, Roo Capital helps software companies achieve sustainable scale and market dominance.

