Roo Reveals Remarkable Earnings Potential Generational Shifts toward Flexible Work among Veterinarians Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roo Veterinary Inc., the leading veterinary staffing solutions marketplace, has unveiled compelling data showcasing the significant earnings veterinarians can achieve through embracing flexible work. In 2023, veterinarians using Roo's platform earned an average of $1,241 per shift, which breaks down to $135.45 an hour, more than double the national average hourly wage of $62.07 for veterinarians1. With the ability to earn more while taking additional time off, it's no wonder the recent 2023 AVMA Report on the Economic State of the Veterinary Profession found relief veterinarians have the highest rates of lifestyle satisfaction and the lowest burnout scores when compared to more traditional veterinary career paths.

Over 5,000 veterinarians and veterinary technicians across the country have signed up to provide medical services through Roo's platform, underscoring a growing trend of professionals choosing to take control of their careers, incomes, and personal lives. Roo's user growth reflects generational shifts not unique to veterinary medicine. 64% of Roo veterinarians and 85% of Roo technicians are under 40 as Millennials now make up the largest percentage of veterinarians2. The industry is only just beginning to experience the impacts of these changing work habits.

A growing proportion of today's practitioners want the ability to balance their personal and professional lives without sacrificing income given the average new veterinarian graduates with $147,258 of student debt3. With Roo, they can tailor their careers to fit their lifestyles, not the other way around. This autonomy has proven even more valuable than the financial gains with many citing improved mental health and job satisfaction.

"Whether it's full-time flex doctors who want ultimate control of their schedule, moonlighters who want to earn some extra money on the side, or part-timers who want to work fewer days while maximizing value for their services, Roo makes it attainable at scale," says Danny Leffel, Roo's CEO. "We believe our easy-to-use, transparent marketplace actually adds much-needed provider capacity to the overall market by retaining those practitioners who might otherwise leave the workforce for competing priorities or succumb to burnout."

As the demand for veterinary care rises, Roo is dedicated to expanding its platform to meet the needs of veterinarians and the communities they serve. In 2024, Roo will be returning to major veterinary conferences VMX, WVC, and AVMA where veterinarians and technicians will be able to sign-up on site instantly at Roo's booth.

About Roo: Founded in 2019, Roo is the leading flexible-work marketplace in veterinary medicine. Its innovative platform enables practitioners to seamlessly search and fulfill short-term veterinary staffing needs in real time in a transparent environment. Roo aims to leverage innovation and technology to provide more animal healthcare than anyone by empowering the largest corps of veterinary professionals. For more information, visit www.roo.vet .

1 Occupational employment and wages, veterinarians (2022, May). Bureau of Labor Statistics. https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes291131.htm

2 Generational shift: What does it mean for the veterinary profession (2021, January 25). AVMA@Work Blog. https://www.avma.org/blog/generational-shift-what-does-it-mean-veterinary-profession

3 Bridgette Bain, PhD, Charlotte Hansen, MS, Frederic B. Ouedraogo, PhD (2023). 2023 AVMA Report on the Economic State of the Profession. AVMA.

SOURCE Roo