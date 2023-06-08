Roo Surpasses 4,000 Veterinary Professionals as CEO Chooses New Leader to Scale the Platform to the Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roo, the leading marketplace for veterinary staffing solutions, is pleased to have surpassed over 4,000 hospitals, veterinarians and veterinary technicians utilizing Roo for their staffing needs, and earning steady wages on a full-time or part-time basis. This achievement firmly establishes its position as a key player in the industry. As Roo gains significant traction, it also announces the appointment of Danny Leffel as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lisa Hu, who co-founded Roo and has been serving as the CEO since 2019, will transition into the role of Strategic Advisor. The transition follows a significant milestone for Roo.

Through its substantial user traction and innovative approach, Roo has successfully generated more than 100,000 employment opportunities for veterinary professionals. This exceptional model has facilitated Roo's rapid growth and enabled them to cater to an ever-expanding number of hospitals. In the past year alone, Roo's veterinary community has played a vital role in caring for over one million pets in clinics.

Since its establishment in 2019, Roo has brought about a revolutionary change in how veterinary practices handle and meet their staffing requirements. By connecting animal health hospitals with a diverse group of skilled veterinarians and veterinary technicians, Roo has transformed the process of finding both long-term placements and temporary relief shifts through its platform. In addition to its marketplace, Roo also invests in Enterprise offerings for corporate clinics and fosters a vibrant community for veterinary professionals.

The remarkable growth of Roo can be attributed to the visionary leadership of Co-Founder and CEO, Lisa Hu. With Hu now deciding to pass the baton and transition to a new position within the company, she has expressed complete confidence in Leffel's capabilities to lead Roo into the future. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished with Roo, finding more success than I ever expected with our platform and users, and I'm very excited to have Danny join us, as his leadership & experience will be instrumental in our next phase of growth."

Leffel, the Founder and former CEO of Crew, a communication app for shift workers, brings a wealth of expertise to his new position. Under his guidance, Crew amassed over two million daily active users and secured more than $60 million in funding from prestigious investors like Sequoia and Greylock. The app was successfully acquired by Square in 2021. Leffel's deep understanding of shift-based workforce management and digital innovation aligns seamlessly with Roo's mission and values.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Roo team and continue building upon the strong foundation that Lisa and her team have established," said Leffel. "Roo's mission to facilitate efficient staffing for animal health hospitals and to provide vets and techs access to a more flexible way to work, resonates deeply given my previous work at Crew. I see immense potential for innovation and growth in this space."

Under Leffel's leadership, Roo anticipates a robust expansion strategy, focusing on delivering more comprehensive solutions for veterinary practices across the nation.

About Roo

Founded in early 2019, Roo's technology platform enables hospitals to fulfill short-term veterinary staffing needs in real time, while allowing high-quality veterinary professionals to secure relief work at the click of a button. Roo is funded by Jackson Square Ventures, Floodgate, AirAngels, and Uplyft Funds. Over the next decade, Roo will unlock millions in economic opportunities, improve quality of life for tens of thousands of veterinarians, and facilitate millions of hours of pet care. For more information, visit www.roo.vet or Roo's blog for the most up-to-date information.

