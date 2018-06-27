Roof Advisory Group Shares Critical Investment Strategies For Downside Protection

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Advisory Group's Senior Investment Advisor & Director of Financial Planning, Bradley R. Newman, CFP®, shares his thoughts on successful investment strategies, which are less about capturing 100% of the market's upside and more about missing the potholes.

One of the most fundamental and significant investing mistakes that an investor can make is taking unneeded risk. Although an investor will never be able to eliminate the volatility associated with the journey, he can certainly make it a more enjoyable one with some preparation and smart investment strategies at the beginning.

Gain an understanding of risk tolerance. It is common to feel more comfortable with risk when discussing it or thinking about it conceptually versus when experiencing it first-hand. Consider Risk-Adjusted Return, or how much risk was assumed to generate the return during any given period. If Portfolio A took twice as much risk as Portfolio B for the same 10% return, it would be clear that Portfolio A significantly underperformed. Focus on what is needed, not what can be gained. By structuring your portfolio to earn the returns that you need to meet your goals and not the highest absolute returns that you can get, you will increase your ability to keep volatility in check. Analyze and quantify the appropriate amount of risk. No single approach will be appropriate for everyone's investment strategies. Know when it is time to change course. Comfort level with risk, need to accept risk and the risk environment will change over time. Each of these variables needs to be considered should be revisited at least once a year.

