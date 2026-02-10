Roof AI: The Most Advanced AI Roof Visualizer for Consumers and Manufacturers

MINDEN, Nev., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of Remodel AI and Paint AI, ReImage AI today announced the launch of Roof AI app , a next-generation AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize how homeowners, contractors, designers, and roofing manufacturers visualize roofs.

Roof AI empowers homeowners to see exactly how shingles, tiles, slate, and composite materials will look on their home before purchase, considering lighting, perspective, and roof geometry.

Roof AI - custom AI visualizer by ReImage AI Roof AI App by ReImage AI - See any roof in seconds with photorealistic results

Key Features:

AI Roof Visualizer: Upload a photo of a home, and AI automatically identifies and masks the roof area, even around chimneys, gutters, skylights, and complex angles.

Upload a photo of a home, and AI automatically identifies and masks the roof area, even around chimneys, gutters, skylights, and complex angles. Explore Real Roofing Materials: Compare textures, shades, and finishes from top brands to find the perfect look.

Compare textures, shades, and finishes from top brands to find the perfect look. One-Tap Material Switching: Instantly try multiple options to match any style or client preference.

Instantly try multiple options to match any style or client preference. Accurate & Realistic Results: AI accounts for lighting, shadows, and geometry to produce photorealistic images you can trust.

AI accounts for lighting, shadows, and geometry to produce photorealistic images you can trust. Side-by-Side Comparisons: Save and compare multiple roof designs for confident decision-making.

Save and compare multiple roof designs for confident decision-making. Download & Share: Export visuals to share with clients, contractors, or team members.

Custom AI:

Most traditional roof visualizers rely on texture overlays that simply "paste" a material onto a roof image, producing limited, unrealistic results.

ReImage AI adapts automatically to each home, producing accurate, realistic results across complex roof shapes and materials. Manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies can now:

Visualize any roofing material, asphalt shingles, tile, metal, slate, or specialty products.

Apply real product colors and textures, not generic samples, giving customers an authentic preview of the final result.

Show homeowners exactly how each option looks on their own home, helping them make confident choices.

Compare multiple roof styles instantly without manual setup.

Beyond traditional texture overlay technology, ReImage AI uses AI to interpret:

Roof structure and angles

Natural lighting and shadows

Material depth and reflectivity

Unlike traditional visualizers that rely on graphic overlays or simple texture mapping, offering limited realism, Roof AI's custom AI visualizer is trained to understand a product's shape, color, texture, and features under real-world conditions.

Current roof visualizers fail to deliver realistic results and are not very useful as a sales tool as a result." said Dirk Morris, Founder and CEO of ReImage AI. "Our AI technology produces photorealistic results that show how the roof will actually look in varied conditions in a way that actually sells the vision. This helps the manufacturer better convert to sales as well as helps the consumer find the perfect roof for their home.

Availability

Roof AI app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Custom AI solutions for manufacturers and B2B clients are available through ReImage AI's enterprise offerings .

About ReImage AI

ReImage AI is a leader in AI-driven home design and visualization tools, committed to making renovation and remodeling easier, faster, and more accurate. Following the success of Remodel AI, Paint AI, and Virtual Staging AI, Roof AI marks the next step in the company's mission to provide professional-grade AI solutions that empower consumers, contractors, and manufacturers alike.

Media Contact:

Claudia Saez de Gordoa

+1.650.520.8508

[email protected]

SOURCE ReImage AI