Roof Coating Market to Witness Enhanced Demand From Hospitality, Healthcare and Education Sectors Till 2020 | Million Insights

A roof coating is a fully adhered, monolithic, fluid applied roofing membrane. It does have elastic properties that lets it stretch as well as return to their original shape; that too, without damage. Roof coating is the topmost layer of protection for the membrane, which receives the impact of sunlight (both infrared and ultraviolet (UV), hail, rain, and physical damage.

Roof coatings will only provide waterproofing to the substrates but won't withstand any type of ongoing use by vehicles or people (such as walkways, patios, sundecks, restaurants, etc.). The roof coating market is mostly driven by the appearance of cool roof technology, which has benefits such as power saving by keeping the roof temperature down. In order to achieve sustainability, green roofing technology is the latest innovation in the roof coating market.

Moreover, increasing disposable incomes of people in developing countries, regulations to incorporate cool roofing, and changing preferences of people towards sustainable building techniques drive the growth of the roof coating market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about roof coating is the biggest restrain faced by players in the market. Roof Coating Market is classified, by type into Elastomeric, Bituminous, Tiles, Metal, Others.

Bituminous and tiles segment accounted for the largest market share of the Roof Coating Market in 2014 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The Elastomeric segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Roof Coating Market is classified, by technology into water-based and solvent-based. Roof Coating Market is classified, by application into Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, and Others.

Browse 136 page research report with TOC on "Global Roof Coating Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/roof-coating-market

Institutional and commercial facilities for many years have used roof coatings for surfacing and restoring roofing systems. Roof Coating Market is classified, by roof type into Low Sloped, Steep Sloped, and Others. Roof Coating Market is classified, by Equipment into Airless Sprayers, Brushes & Rollers, and Others.

Airless Spray Machine comes across as an ideal tool to apply roof coating over a roof as it allows covering large sections of the roof with less time and labor. These machines do pump and disperse the roof coating through a spray tip, thereby spraying a consistent and even amount of coating onto the roof surface. Rollers come in short-nap, medium-nap, and long-nap lengths depending on requirements. Rollers offer consistency with respect to coating thickness and placement. This application method for roofing repairs is cumbersome as compared to using a spray machine.

Using a brush or soft-bristle broom for roofing repairs is ideal in small areas only. This application method could be advantageous for small areas and the ones that require a little extra attention to detail for either aesthetics or waterproofing. Roof Coating Industry is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share of the Roof Coating Industry in terms of value and will remain dominant over the forecast period. It is followed by European and Asia Pacific regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. The market in developing countries such as China and India are expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. China is expected to grow faster than any other country. This is due to high population in the country along with new constructions coming over period. Roof Coating Industry key players are, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Akzo-Nobel, Nippon paint-holding, 3M, National Coatings Corp., and Valspar Paint, BASF, Henry, Gardner-Gibson, Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Roof Coating Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2020)

• Metal Roof

• Concrete Roof

• Wood Roof

Roof Coating Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2020)

• North America

• Europe

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Roof Coating Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2020)

• PPG Industries

• Sherwin-Williams

• Akzo-Nobel

• Nipponpaint-holding

• 3M

• National Coatings Corp.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

SOURCE Million Insights