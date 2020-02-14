Roof Engineering Associates Joins REI Engineers, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Engineering Associates of Palm Harbor, FL has joined the Florida operations of REI Engineers, Inc.

REA was formed in 2007 by Bill Schultz, PE, RRC. Bill has more than 40 years of experience in building enclosure consulting experience, working primarily with government, commercial clients, and school districts.

REI President Scott Hinesley, PE, RRC states this strategic partnership will join two firms that share common philosophies for providing building enclosure engineering and consulting services. "The integration of our firms will enhance our presence throughout Florida and provide our clients access to the best building enclosure professionals in the industry."

REI Engineers, Inc. specializes in the science of roofing, waterproofing, exterior walls, and pavement engineering and consulting services. Established in 1997, REI is an employee-owned company with eight offices and more than 90 employees. The firm has maintained industry presence in the Southeast US and has provided engineering services worldwide. Additional information on our services can be found at www.reiengineers.com.

Contact:

Nikole Pastore, Marketing Director, REI Engineers, Inc. 843.300.5864 | npastore@reiengineers.com

