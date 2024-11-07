Roof Rangers Announces Free Holiday Lights Installation Giveaway for Local Veterans Rochester, NY - November 6, 2024 - Brighten a Hero's Holiday

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Rangers, a leading local roofer known for exceptional roof replacements and repairs, is excited to announce a special holiday giveaway. In the spirit of the holiday season, Roof Rangers is offering a free Holiday lights installation to a deserving local veteran nominated by locals. This initiative aims to honor and show appreciation for the brave men and women who have served our country.

Brighten a Hero's Holiday Nominate a local Veteran

As a company deeply rooted in the Rochester, NY community, Roof Rangers understands the importance of giving back. "We are thrilled to bring some holiday cheer to a local veteran and their family," said the CEO of Roof Rangers. "This is our way of saying thank you for their service and sacrifice." The giveaway is open to all veterans residing in Rochester, NY, and the surrounding areas. Community members are encouraged to nominate a veteran who they believe deserves this special holiday lighting installation. Nominations can be submitted through the Roof Rangers website or with the link below.

To participate, simply provide the veteran's name, contact information, and a brief explanation of why they should be selected for this holiday lights installation. The selected veteran will receive a professional installation of holiday lights, transforming their home into a festive winter wonderland. Roof Rangers has built a reputation as a trusted local roofer, providing high-quality roof replacements and repairs. Their commitment to excellence extends beyond roofing services, as demonstrated by this generous holiday giveaway. The company's skilled team will ensure a safe and beautiful installation, allowing the chosen veteran to enjoy a stress-free holiday season.

Nominations for the free holiday lights installation will be accepted until November 12, 2024. The winner will be announced live on Facebook, giving the Roof Rangers team ample time to create a dazzling display in time for the holidays. Join Roof Rangers in spreading holiday joy and honoring our local heroes. Nominate a deserving veteran today and help make their holiday season a little brighter. For more information, please visit www.theroofrangers.com.

About Roof Rangers: Roof Rangers is a premier roofing company based in Rochester, NY, specializing in roof replacements, repairs, and installations with Owens Corning and metal. With a commitment to quality and community, Roof Rangers strives to provide exceptional service and give back to those who have served our country.

Contact:

Trey Venture

CEO of Roof Rangers

515 State St

Suite 205

Rochester NY 14608

585-315-3685 cell

585-434-5489 Office phone for general business

[email protected]

URL: https://theroofrangers.com/

Landing Page for the Nominations: https://theroofrangers.com/nominateveteran

